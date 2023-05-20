NORTH CLARENDON — Proctor's Jacob Patch came within a half step of his second straight no-hitter and the Phantoms settled for a 19-4 victory over Mill River in a baseball game abbreviated to five innings via the 10-run rule on Saturday.
Jack Aicher beat out an infield single to lead off the fifth and one batter later, Patch was removed with a one-hitter.
The play at first base was close and Proctor coach Jeff Patch felt that Aicher was out.
"You know what the implications of that are?" coach Patch said to the umpire.
"I really wanted the no-hitter because it would have been the second in a row and that is something that you don't see every day," Jacob Patch said.
Patch's previous start was a no-hitter against Springfield, a 2-0 victory at the Cosmos' Birsky-Wyman Field.
The Phantoms presented Patch with a 7-0 lead before he threw his first pitch. The game's first five hitters banged out base hits — doubles by Patch and Lucas Merrill and singles from Dylan Aker, Bode Richardson and Cam Cannucci. The Phantoms had seven hits in the frame.
"It's just great. You go out there and there is no pressure or anything," Jacob Patch said of the early cushion.
"It would have been nice (the no-hitter) but, in the end, the thing that is important is getting a win against a Division III team," coach Patch said.
Patch also had seven strikeouts in his four-plus innings.
It was Proctor's fifth consecutive victory and elevated their record to 9-2. They are in the second spot behind Blue Mountain in the Division IV state standings.
"I think this is the first time that Proctor has been that high in a long, long time," coach Patch said.
The Minutemen fell to 0-12 but there have been some signposts along the road that the program is headed in a good direction. They lost one-run games to very good teams like Leland & Gray and Green Mountain.
Another sign popped up on the roadway on Saturday when the Minutemen showed their grit by scoring all four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
"The boys have great heart," Mill River coach Bastian Auer said.
Mill River starter Toby Pytkik threw the ball far better than the score indicates but the defense behind him gave the Phantoms too many extra outs every inning.
Still, the Minutemen have a lot of solid players, many in the sophomore class, and Auer sees a promising future for the program.
"If those sophomore stays together..." Auer said.
The Phantoms scored two more in the second and pushed three more across in the third to extend the lead to 12-0. Patch had a double in the third and Connor Sweet an RBI single.
After Proctor scored five in the fifth, it pushed the score to 19-0. Jarrett Patch had the big blow, a two-run single.
Leading Proctor's 15-hit attack was Jacob Patch with three hits, two doubles and four RBIs. Aker and Razanouski also had multiple hit games.
Nick Thomas pitched two innings in relief for the Minutemen.
After Aicher beat out his infield hit and Eli Phelps was hit by a pitch, Patch was removed from the mound in favor of Merrill.
Merrill surrendered singles to Pytlik and Phil Severy and the Minutemen rallied for four runs.
Coach Patch said he thought about taking his son off the mound earlier to lower his pitch count with some big games approaching including a home contest with West Rutland on Tuesday.
He decided to continue with him when learning he had a no-hitter intact.
He is still the probable starter on Tuesday.
Following the West Rutland game, the Phantoms complete the regular season with a game against Rivendell and two highly anticipated games with a Mount St. Joseph team that is in the upper echelon of Division IV.
