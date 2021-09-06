LUDLOW — This Proctor soccer goalie is more Devil than Angel. That would be the assessment of Leland & Gray’s forward line after falling 6-2 to the Phantoms on Saturday night in the championship game of the Black River Invitational at Dorsey Park.
Proctor keeper Angel Traverse repeatedly frustrated the L&G attackers with her aggressive style, sprinting out to break up potential scoring chances all night.
Traverse inherits the goalie spot from the recently graduated Rachel Stuhlmueller and she has grown into the position quickly.
“Knowing when to come off the line, that’s the big thing. And I am talking to my team more. I am better at communicating,” Traverse said.
“She has always been known for coming off the line aggressively,” Proctor coach Scott French said. “Rachel was really good at knowing when to come off the line and and Angel has picked up a lot of that from Rachel as well.
“Angel really listens and she gets it.”
Traverse and her backs make Proctor a tough nut to crack but they are also powerful at the other end of the field. Maggie McKearin and Isabel Greb were a prolific tandem last season and now they are joined by eighth grader Emma Palmer who had two goals on this night.
“We can really finish and we’ve got a lot more than one,” French said. “And now you factor in Emma.”
McKearin and Palmer had two goals each and Laci French and Greb had the other scores.
French is a catalyst for Proctor’s offense with her ability to gain control of the ball in the midfield area and put balls on goal from outside the penalty area.
The message was sent early that Traverse would be a tough goalie to solve. The Rebels applied some very strong early pressure but in the first 10 minutes, Traverse broke up one thrust with her daring style of charging way out of the goal, cleared another ball with a kick save and then made a diving save near the post.
The Phantoms drew first blood just over 10 minutes into the game when French scored with a low, line shot from just outside the box that cut inside the far post.
McKearin added to the lead when she put a nice move on a defender to free herself up for a shot, scoring from 20 yards out. French had the assist.
Proctor kept threatening. Greb had a great look but put the ball just over the bar.
Then came Palmer’s well-placed shot into the corner that sent the Phantoms into halftime with a 3-0 halftime lead.
The Rebels broke through nine minutes into the second half when Abby Towle’s pretty shot from the perimeter went high into the net.
If Towle’s goal had the Rebels harboring thoughts of a comeback, they were dashed only 22 seconds later when McKearin scored.
Greb scored from in close with 22 minutes remaining and Palmer’s second goal, assisted by McKearin, stretched the lead to 6-1 with 6:50 left to play.
Ansley Henderson scored for the Rebels with 4:05 left.
“It was a great opportunity to get some kids some experience at a high level. Proctor is a really good team,” Leland & Gray coach Lucas Bates said.
The Phantoms have made a habit of winning this tournament which was hosted by Green Mountain Union High School this year with Black River closing its doors.
“This is my 10th year and I can only remember losing this tournament once,” French said. “That was when Green Mountain beat us 2-1 on a goal by Paige Karl.”
Today, Karl is a junior midfield player for Skidmore College.
GM 5, Otter Valley 0
Green Mountain won the consolation game earlier in the evening, 5-0 over Otter Valley.
Kim Cummings had three goals for the Chieftains and Riley Paul and Abby Williams knocked in the others.
Paul, Jamie Thompson, Chloe Ayer, Hannah Robinson and Berkley Hutchins had assists.
NOTES: The tournament was well run. GM Athletic Director Todd Parah and his crew provided the introduction of players and announced the goal scorers throughout the night. ... Proctor also has depth at the goalie position. Cadence Goodwin and Traverse trained together throughout the summer and French described the competition for the starting spot as being very close. ... Lucas Bates’ daughter Arin Bates is a sophomore midfield player at Clarkson University.
