ARLINGTON — Proctor won the showdown of Division IV powers in boys soccer on Thursday night, topping Arlington 2-1 when Joel Denton got the game-winning goal in overtime.
It was Denton who put the Phantoms ahead 1-0 after the teams battled through a scoreless first half.
Gabe Enzensperger knotted the score for the Eagles off a pretty pass from Dominic Whalen with 35 minutes still remaining in regulation time.
Proctor remains unbeaten (8-0-1) and the Eagles fall to 7-2-1.
FIELD HOCKEY
Springfield 2, Fair Haven 0
SPRINGFIELD — Hannah Presch scored both goals to power Springfield to a 2-0 victory over Fair Haven in field hockey action on Thursday.
Anna Church earned the shutout in the net.
Springfield coach Steve Lawrence praised Reilly Tennis for an outstanding game at fullback. Another cog in the Cosmos machine was Kaelie Peoples, who was moved up from defense to forward.
"She was outstanding. She was completely acclimated to her new role," Lawrence said.
The 2-8 Cosmos have Woodstock coming to town on Monday.
The Slaters are 0-11.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hartford 4, Fair Haven 3
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Hartford Hurricanes and Fair Haven played a girls soccer game Thursday night befitting the state championship contest to be played on Nov. 2, a 4-3 victory for Hartford.
The Slaters grabbed a 2-0 lead but that was the end of either one of these teams being in control as they battled toe-to-toe all night.
Brittney Love scored and then the Slaters went up 2-0 on an own goal.
Carolyn North cut the lead in half for the Hurricanes when, after she blasted one off the crossbar, the ball caromed off goalie Emma Ezzo's foot over the goal line.
Abbie Koff drew the Hurricanes even but Emma Briggs scored on a header to give the Slaters a 3-2 halftime lead.
The Hartford fans went wild when Reilly Slusser scored off Koff's free kick to tie things up with 10 minutes remaining and then Brooke Shambo scored to give the Hurricanes their 4-3 lead with 3:48 left in the game.
The game hiked the Hurricanes' record to 5-5 and dropped the Slaters to 6-2-1.
Woodstock 1, Springfield 0 (2OT)
WOODSTOCK — Audrey Eggum scored from 17 yards out with four minutes left in the second overtime to lift Woodstock over Springfield 1-0 in girls soccer action Thursday.
"You have got to give them credit," said Springfield coach Ray Curren. "They are a good team and it went their way today."
Emma Tarleton made seven saves for Woodstock and Megan Stagner had the same number for the Cosmos.
Woodstock is 5-4-1.
Springfield (8-3) will have to wait until next Thursday to get back in the win column when the Cosmos host Brattleboro.
Westside 3, Long Trail 2
(Overtime)
DORSET — West Rutland averted the upset when Kiana Grabowski scored the golden goal in overtime to give the Golden Horde a 3-2 victory over Long Trail.
The Mountain Lions brought just a 1-7 record into the game, but they got the attention of West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy.
"Long Trail came for it. They played hard. Teams better watch out for them in the playoffs," Rodolfy said.
Ariana Coombs scored the Horde's first goal.
Kiera Pipeling, who assisted on the overtime goal, scored on a direct kick from 18 yards out.
"It was a beautiful shot," Rodolfy said.
Molly Sanderson had a goal and an assist for the Lions, as did Kathryn Dugan.
Grabowski had some one-on-one breakaways with the keeper earlier in the game and in the overtime she knocked in the game-winner in just such a situation.
"She learned from the other ones. This time she just lofted it over the top of the goalie," Rodolfy said.
The victory improved Westside's record to 9-1.
BBA 3, Rutland 0
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy girls soccer team continued its winning ways Thursday, blanking Rutland 3-0 to run its record to 11-2.
Annette Zilkha started the scoring on a through ball from UMass-Amherst commit Grace Pinkus.
Daily Sullivan notched the next goal, also on an assist from Pinkus, this time on a cross.
Pinkus had a goal herself in the second half.
Carol Herbert earned the shutout with 12 saves.
Rutland, 2-8, hosts Mount Abraham on Monday at 6 p.m.`
Rivendell 1, Green Mountain 0
ORFORD, N.H. — Rivendell’s Alex McFate settled a hard-fought game with a penalty kick in overtime, lifting the Raptors to a 1-0 victory over Green Mountain on Wednesday.
Green Mountain goalkeeper Alex Hutchins had 26 saves and Rivendell’s two keepers had a combined total of 16.
Green Mountain travels to Bellows Falls on Friday for a 4 p.m. game.
Sharon 2, Poultney 0
SHARON — Brandy Lewis and Isabella Amadeo scored to lift Sharon Academy to a 2-0 victory over Poultney in girls soccer action Thursday.
The Phoenix improved to 4-5 and the Blue Devils fell to 1-8.
