WEST RUTLAND — The Sharon Academy boys soccer team came into West Rutland riding high, a signature 4-1 win in their last outing against highly regarded Rivendell as part of its 5-1 record.
Some might have thought an easy win over a winless West Rutland team was on the table. Westside had other ideas.
The Golden Horde kept Sharon off the scoreboard for nearly 30 minutes. Riley Eastman broke through for the Phoenix with 15:16 left in the half with Daniel Henderson assisting.
The Phoenix still only had that 1-0 advantage at halftime but threw their game into gear in the second half on the way to a 4-1 victory.
“We came in on the high of playing our best game of the year (against Rivendell) and took them lightly,” Sharon coach Blake Fabrikant said. “The kids never got off the bus.”
They left their concentration on the bus, too. The Phoenix had an inordinate number of illegal throw-ins called against them.
But Fabrikant said it wasn’t all on his team. The Golden Horde had something to do with the difficulty of this win.
“Their defense kept us out of there. Credit to their defense. And their goalie played very well,” Fabrikant said.
Sophomore Gus Covarrubias, playing just his third game in the net, made some tough saves and seemed to grow more and sure of himself in fielding the routine ones as well.
“I am working on being more aggressive and coming out of the goal more,” Covarrubias said. “These last three games I have become more and more confident.”
Covarrubias had some help. Classmate Garrett Owens played extremely tough in front of him, making numerous clears in the face of the heavy pressure applied by the Phoenix.
It was Eastman scoring again in the second half, threading a ball just inside the far post.
Then with 18:31 remaining, the Phoenix pretty much put the game on ice with a score from an unexpected source. Daniel Henderson got the ball to backup goalie Jack Doris. Doris does not see a lot of time as a field player but the junior struck the ball well, rippling the net from the perimeter for his first varsity goal.
The Sharon bench erupted. The knew it was a special moment for their teammate.
Doris’ goal might have brought the greatest response but West Rutland’s goal with 9:40 remaining was the most dramatic. It came from 40 yards out on a set piece, settling high into the net off the foot of Drew Frankenburg.
Henderson scored on a header with 8:21 remaining to account for the final score.
“Gus is getting a lot more confident in the goal,” West Rutland coach Dillon Zaengle said.
The Westside coach has been auditioning players in the goal throughout the season and it appears Covarrubias is the guy.
“Garrett played great. He communicated well and he organized our midfield,” Zaengle said of Owens.
The Golden Horde, 0-8, will try to break into the win column on Monday at Twin Valley. The Horde fell to Twin Valley 5-0 in their first meeting with the Wildcats in Arlington’s John Werner Tournament.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.