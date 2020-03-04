Playoff games require an increased focus in the areas of defense and free-throw shooting.
For the Poultney girls basketball team, they struggled in those areas on Wednesday night, as its season came to an end with a 38-28 loss at Mount St. Joseph Academy.
A total of 24 turnovers and 8-for-17 shooting from the free-throw line appeared to be costly for the Blue Devils.
“We just couldn’t get over that hump,” said Poultney coach Todd Hayes. “It’s just one of those nights when you need that little break, we didn’t get it.”
The Mounties were carried throughout the game by solid performances on both sides of the ball from junior Jillian Perry and sophomore Meghan Cole.
Perry recorded nine points, four rebounds, three steals, two blocks and a made 3-pointer for MSJ.
Cole led both teams in scoring with 12 points along with six rebounds and four steals in the victory.
Coach Bill Bruso was very satisfied with the persistent defensive effort made by his girls, but is still looking for more consistency in offensive production.
“If we’re having a good defensive day, then we’re in any ballgame,” Bruso said. “Our offense just is not really clicking, and we know that. So defense can’t take a night off.”
A 6-1 MSJ lead at the end of the first quarter was highlighted by a Perry jump shot from the left elbow and a scoop-and-score for Cole on the fast-break.
After four and a half minutes of scoreless basketball for both sides, Mounties sophomore sharpshooter Tiana Gallipo drilled a step-back 3.
Poultney recorded its first field goal on the night following a steal and fast-break layup by junior Sierra Ynesta with 2:20 remaining in the half. She finished with six points and three steals off the bench.
Three consecutive turnovers for MSJ allowed the Blue devils to cut the deficit to four. However, back-to-back 3s from Perry and Cole raised MSJ’s lead to 10.
Ynesta hit a jumper from the right side to finish the scoring of the second quarter, with MSJ leading 15-7 at halftime.
Senior Kassidy Mack recorded her first of her team-high eight points with a free-throw line jump shot on Poultney’s first possession of the third quarter. Mack also racked up eight rebounds and five steals in her final high school game.
After a quick steal on the baseline, Gallipo ended the third quarter with a buzzer-beating layup granting the Mounties a 27-16 lead at the end of the third.
The Blue Devils’ 4-for-8 shooting on free-throws in the fourth quarter restrained them from pulling off a comeback, despite forcing 16 turnovers for MSJ throughout the game.
The Mounties advance to the quarterfinals of the Division IV playoffs, where they would face Blue Mountain Union for the fifth time in six years, if seedings hold. MSJ would look to avenge a 47-28 loss.
“We’ve got two days to prepare, we are familiar with Blue Mountain,” Bruso said.
“I don’t expect the offense to open up Saturday either, but who knows? We do have some good shooters, and if we start hitting, then anything goes.”
MSJ’s quarterfinal game will be on Saturday at 2 p.m.
