Otter Valley football coach Jordan Tolar played his football in the trenches, first for Woodstock Union High School and then as an offensive lineman with McNeese State and Castleton University. It is little wonder that he wants the Otters' calling card to be physicality.
Tolar and several of his linemen made the trip to St. Johnsbury this summer to attend coach Rich Alercio's highly regarded O-Line Camp.
"Coach Alercio is high energy and he brings it every day. Our players got a lot out of it," Tolar said.
"It was a long day but a good day."
Making the trip to St. Johnsbury for the Otters were Colin Carroccia, Luciano Falco, Jaydon Connors, Hunter Kehoe, Ryan and Derek Li, Austin Mallory and Derrick Walton.
Tolar got plenty from the camp himself and often finds himself quoting Alercio and reinforcing his techniques during the preseason camp.
Nine seniors look to make their mark in their final season — Mason Bushee, receiver; Chase Cram, running back/linebacker; Gavin Disorda, tight end/linebacker; Noah Drew, defensive back; Luciano Falco, center/defensive end; Brian Godda, two-way lineman; Carter Giles, wing back/outside linebacker; Derek Li, guard/defensive tackle and Cody Mulcahy, wing back/linebacker.
Godda is a Proctor High student who is playing football for the first time.
"He is a pretty good athlete," Tolar said.
Making up a smallish junior class are Mark Jackson, running back/linebacker; Noel Pearsons, running back/defensive back; Kyle Pockett, guard/defensive line and Isaac Whitney, fullback/defensive line.
Last year Keevon Parks was the featured back. But he graduated and represented OVUHS with an outstanding game in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. This year, there could be more backs getting touches.
Whitney and Pearsons are likely to heading this group but look for the ball to be spread around much more this time with numerous players getting significant touches.
Sophomores include Colin Carroccia, tackle/defensive end; Zac Dragon, quarterback; Drake Felkl, linebacker/running back; Chase Razanouski, wide receiver/defensive back; Dominyk Waite, defensive back) and Derrick Walton, offensive line.
Dragon was the JV quarterback last year as a freshman and Tolar believes he is ready to be handed the keys to the offense.
"I think Zac can do anything that we need him to do," Tolar said. "He is a smart quarterback. He picks up coaching and he can throw or run the ball.
"He has got some moxie.
"He is young and will make some mistakes."
Dragon did not get a lot of reps last year in practice. Luca Polli was the second QB and got more reps but he has transferred to Mount St. Joseph and is playing football for Mill River.
Razanouski has turned a lot of heads during the preseason after dedicating the summer to working out.
"Chase had a good offseason in the weight room," Tolar said. "I am excited about what he can do this year."
There are two freshmen who are almost certain to find their way onto the field. Max Potter is one. He is on the depth chart as a quarterback and could also be a running back or slot receiver.
The other is Keegan Reid as a tight end or linebacker.
Tolar is anxious to find about Dragon and all of his players under fire on Friday at Middlebury Union High School with the four-way scrimmage that also will involve CVU and Fair Haven.
"We know what we are up against there. You can't get much better competition than that," Tolar said.
The offense will look very much like it did last season but Tolar did say, "We do have some new things that we want to try out."
Friday in Middlebury will be the time and place to do exactly that.
The Otters will be road warriors for the first stretch of the season. They open the campaign at Woodstock on Sept. Sept. 1 and then travel to Mount Abraham and Spaulding the following two weeks.
Week 4 finally sees the Otters playing on friendly Markowski Field with BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille providing the opposition in a key Division III game. Four of the final five games are at home.
Having three games away from home out of the gate means senior leadership will be important and a good dose of that comes in Falco, the Otters' only returning captain.
"He came into camp in outstanding shape and has really been a leader," Tolar said.