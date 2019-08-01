Photographer Garren Poirier books some lucrative gigs during the summer months and one of them bumped him off the L.D. Pierce Invitational entry list in 2018.
He worked that weekend but was riding around Rutland Country Club to watch clubmates Drake Hull and Jared Nelson win their Pierce finals match on Sunday.
Not this week.
Poirier is back and heavily armed with his own game and co-powerhouse Bryan Smith and they’ll be hoping to get a crack at Hull and Nelson for the first time in this prestigious event.
That’s the kind of match that creates a caravan of interest, whenever it’s played. It’s common to have dozens of local followers going from hole and hole and others strategically positioned to catch the action.
Hull, the three-time Vermont Am champion, and Nelson are collegiate golfers at UConn who also make a lot of birdies on their home course. So did Champlain’s Smith when he was an assistant pro at Rutland, and when he won his Vermont Am at Ekwanok by a landslide of strokes. Poirier is another birdie machine and proved it once more when he tried to chase down the New England Am title last week at Quechee, when he shot 5-under on the last day.
Poirier made too many bogeys that day to wrest away the N.E. Am crown but in match play you throw away the bogeys and move on and make birdies, and Poirier can certainly do that. He’s proved it repeatedly and has won three Vermont Mid-Am titles, including last year’s crown in an exciting finale over former champ Smith at Sugarbush.
But these are far from the only twosomes that will attract a lot of attention when qualifying takes place on Thursday.
Another first-time team, from the Country Club of Barre, is Pierce veteran Eric Lajeunesse and first-timer Bryson Richards. Richards is having a splendid summer. The University of Rhode Island-bound freshman finished solo third at the New Englands, and just played four rounds at Rutland in the Vermont Am a few weeks ago, finishing tied for second.
Lajeunesse is well-known at Rutland as a Pierce champion and was in the finals last year with Gary Shover as his partner. Lajeunesse has been part of some sensational Pierce rounds, including the tournament record qualifying score of 11-under 59.
The field of 96 teams will qualify for 16 spots in the championship flight on Thursday, followed by match play beginning Friday.
It should be another strong field of 16 in the renewal of this popular four-ball.
It also includes 2018 medalists Seth Anderson and Justin Larrow, along with another nine teams that made last year’s title flight. They include Brian Casey and Travis Luck, Cody Booska and Sam Major, Dan Cole and Corey Taylor, 2018 semifinalists Matt Gammons and Logan Markie, Chad Denton and Mike Gicewicz, the Proctor-Pittsford teams of John Gray and Mike Morgan, and Justin DelBianco and Nick Ojala, and Matt Kinsman and Andy Nardell.
Seven-time winners Jody Larson and Mike Dukette are back again, as are Art Bemis and Greg Taylor, playing their historic 50th Pierce together.
Other contenders include Matt Wilkinson and Taylor Bellemare, Taylor Massie and Matt Czajkowski, and Ron Yacawych and Chris Vassallo.
This year also marks the return of Kwiniaska’s Art Shields, who won the Pierce in the early 80s as a Burlington member with Gary Mertens. Shields will team with Rutland’s Frank Plimpton.
Single rounds of match play will be held Friday and Saturday, with the semifinals set for Sunday morning and the finals to go off early Sunday afternoon.
As always, the public is cordially invited to watch the action free of charge.
With or without a caravan.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.