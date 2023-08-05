Saturday's action left just four teams in contention for a championship at the 74th annual L.D. Pierce Invitational at Rutland Country Club.
No. 4 seed Garren Poirier and Riley Richards earned a spot in the Pierce semifinals with a 3-and-2 victory against No. 12 seed Scott Rainaud and Chrie Miele. Poirier's 4 on the sixth hole gave his side the lead and they wouldn't give it up.
Top-seeded Drake Hull and Nick Hampoian were knocked off by No. 8 seed Brendan Carr and Emilio Bardini, 1-up. Carr and Bardini took a lead on the first hole, but the match was tied for the rest of the front nine when Hull and Hampoian tied the match on 2.
Bardini's 3 on 11 gave his side the lead again, but Hull tied the match with a 3 on 16. The match came down the last hole, where Carr had a birdie to secure the victory.
No. 2 seed Frankie Sanborn and Max Major were dominant in their quarterfinal matchup, beating No. 10 Michael Tyler and Josh Markie 6-and-4. Sanborn and Major took the lead on 6 and really broke the match open on the back nine.
Last year's runner-up duo of Evan Russell and Troy Goliber stayed alive with a 2-and-1 win against No. 3 Michael Walsh and Austin Giroux.
Russell and Goliber were 1-up going into the back, but Walsh and Giroux tied the match on 10. They tied it again in 14, but Russell and Goliber took the lead for good on 16.
In the round of 16 on Friday, top-seeded Hull and Hampoian were 5-and-4 winners against No. 16 Tim Barrett and Matt Wilson. Hull and Hampoian pushed ahead with a 4 by Hull on the fifth hole and they went into turn 3-up. They put the match away on the 15th hole.
Carr and Bardini edged out No. 9 seed Vic Shappy and Tim McAuliffe 1-up in their round of 16 matchup. Shappy and McAuliffe led for much of the match, but Carr and Bardini tied the match on 16 with a 4 from Bardini and they won it with a 4 from Carr on 18.
Poirier and Richards earned a 3-and-2 win against No. 13 Samuel Major and Cody Booska in the round of 16. Major and Booska led for much of the front nine, but Richards' 3 on the ninth hole gave his side a lead they wouldn't surrender.
Rainaud and Miele were 3-and-2 winners against No. 5 Brian Albertazzi and Matt Barnard. Miele and Rainaud led for much of the front nine and started pulling away early in the back.
Sanborn and Max Major were 4-and-2 winners against No. 15 Jeffrey Houle and Jared Barber. The match was tied through seven holes, but 4s from Sanborn and Major on 8 gave them a lead they wouldn't give up.
Tyler and Markie bested Rodney McPhee and Nick Ojala 1-up in the round of 16. Tyler and Markie were leading for six holes on the front nine and gave up the lead on 12 before grabbing it back on 16.
Walsh and Giroux grabbed a 2-and-1 win against No. 14 Seth Anderson and Scott Rankins. Walsh and Giroux led most of the way, with Anderson and Rankins tying the match just once on 8.
Russell and Goliber led from coast to coast in their match against No. 11 Ron Yacawych and Taylor Massie, taking the match 4-and-3.