BRANDON — When you’ve got your ace on the bump, you know you’ll be in a strong position to win.
Fraser Pierpont inhabits that role for the Otter Valley baseball team and he lived up to the frontline starter billing, throwing a complete game shutout against Green Mountain Monday afternoon in Brandon.
“I just hit my spots and threw what I’ve got and worked the zone,” Pierpont said.
Pierpont kept the Chieftain batters off balance all game long, mixing locations and speeds so the potent GM lineup couldn’t lock in.
“We’ve been working on a couple things, some confidence-wise and some execution-wise,” said Otters coach Mike Howe. “He was sharp today. He mixed speeds really well and moved the ball around in the zone. They hit the ball a number of times, but fortunately, they were right at us.”
“He threw three good pitches. He had a good fastball, a good splitter and a good changeup. All the credit to him,” said Green Mountain coach Matt McCarthy.
Pierpont finished with seven strikeouts and allowed just six hits over his seven innings of work.
The game had the makings of a pitchers duel early, but Chieftains lefty Ty Merrill ran into some arm fatigue during the first at-bat of the bottom of the third and had to come out.
“If their pitcher didn’t get hurt, I think that’s a different game,” Howe said.
Branden Rose came in to pitch after the injury and battled, but the Otters took advantage.
After stranding the bases loaded in the third inning, Otter Valley made sure there wouldn’t be a repeat in the fourth.
Alex Polli led off the inning with a single and stole second base. Ethan Blow came up next and walked, setting up an RBI opportunity for left fielder Lane Eddy.
Howe put on the hit and run, sending Polli, and Eddy did his job dropping a hit into the outfield and scoring Polli from second.
Lucias Sheldrick singled to score Blow later in the inning and Parker Todd plated Eddy on a groundout to shortstop.
“Especially with a young team like this, you have to execute those things,” Howe said. “Whether it’s bunt and runs, hit and runs, those things are important parts of the game. They open things up for you.”
Rose ran into some control issues in the fifth inning, walking three batters. Two of those walks came with the bases juiced, resulting in a pair of OV insurance runs.
In two innings of work, Merrill didn’t allow any hits and struck out three. Rose went three innings and allowed five hits, walking six. Skyler Klezos finished off the pitching for GM, taking command of a 1-2-3 scoreless sixth.
Klezos also had the best offensive day for the Chieftains with two of their six hits.
Eddy and Sheldrick both had multi-hit games for Otter Valley who had just six hits of its own, but worked seven walks.
The Otters (2-2) have a quick turnaround, hosting Windsor on Tuesday.
Monday was the fifth game this season where Green Mountain (2-4) played a higher-division opponent. The Chieftains will see one of their Division III brethren on Thursday, at Woodstock.
