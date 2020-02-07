The next time you are at the Rutland Regional Medical Center walk down to the end of the main corridor where Out-Patient Registration is. On the wall across from the Foley Cancer Center is a display of all the donors who have generously given to the Cancer Center over the years.
Just underneath the names of well known local families and organizations is the Castleton University women’s ice hockey Team. While no specific amount of donations is listed on the wall, it might come as a surprise to many that the Spartan women’s hockey team has raised over $70,000 for the Foley Cancer Center.
Seventy thousand dollars? From women college hockey players? Women who on average are under 21 years old? Yes, it’s true and here’s how they did it:
Twelve years ago the Castleton women’s ice hockey coach approached RRMC with a proposal to raise funds for breast cancer care by sponsoring its first ever Pink the Rink game.
The idea was raise money by designing custom pink jerseys for the game and then auctioning the jerseys off afterwards. Castleton University joined the effort by agreeing to donate the entire gate receipts from the game and the women’s lacrosse club agreed to donate all the receipts from their fundraising 50/50 raffle and chuck-a-puck as well.
The staff of the college library knitted dozens of pink scarves and mittens to sell and the mother of a player on the men’s ice hockey team donated a custom made pink quilt. Add a few gift baskets that the women’s team solicited from local businesses and the hope was they might raise a thousand dollars if it went really well.
That first year the Spartan women’s ice hockey team raised over $7,000.
Pink the Rink has been an annual tradition for the Castleton women’s ice hockey team ever since, having been carried forward by several coaches (both male and female) and by over eighty different players.
Every year there are new pink jerseys to be raffled off and custom pink pucks and pink towels to be handed out. There’s also a hockey game to be played of course and most years the Spartan women have risen to the challenge.
The enthusiasm for this incredible event has never waned. But the money raised is only part of the story. Pink the Rink is really a story about community.
First there is the community of breast cancer patients, an amazing group of women who have endured surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, who have missed work and lost their hair, who have been faithful in their followup appointments and who have lived to share their story.
There is the community of nurses, doctors, technicians, pharmacists, social workers, administrators and support personnel who have walked with these women every step of the way.
Then there is the community of Castleton women hockey players.
Over the 12 years of Pink the Rink, there have only been two players from the Rutland area and only a handful from Vermont who have worn Spartan green. That means that virtually all of the teams’ efforts over the years has been by women with no connection whatsoever to Rutland.
In fact, those other players have been from 17 states, five Canadian provinces and three European countries. These players promote their fund-raising efforts by distributing pink posters everywhere, filming promotional videos for social media and appearing on local talk radio and educational television.
In addition to the players themselves, every year the community of moms and other family members of the Castleton players solicit gift baskets from their home towns, hang pink decorations at Spartan Arena, and staff tables selling bake goods and raffle tickets.
It speaks volumes to the universality of breast cancer, its treatment and research, that women from all over are willing to raise money to help Rutland area women who seek care at the Foley Cancer Center.
There is also the community of adult women hockey players from Cutting Edge who wholeheartedly support the game, as some of them are breast cancer survivors themselves.
And to extend the breast cancer message across generations of women, this year the Under-14 girls team of the Rutland Amateur Hockey Association will don custom designed pink sweatshirts for the game and proudly skate the Spartan flag out through the pink fog to join the Castleton players on the ice for introductions and national anthems.
Castleton’s opponent for the game (this year it’s the University of Southern Maine) gets involved as well, sporting pink ribbons in their hair or pink tape on their sticks. Last year, visiting Norwich University donated a raffle basket of their own to Castleton’s fund raising effort. Even the referees sport pink ribbons on their helmets.
Every Pink the Rink game is preceded by a ceremonial hockey puck drop to recognize a member of the Foley Cancer staff. Not uncommonly, a member of the Castleton team has an immediate family member who is dealing with or has dealt with breast cancer, and just as often a player from the visiting team is similarly affected.
If those women are willing, they are recognized before the game too. Needless to say, the ceremonial puck drop often involves lots of hugs and occasionally tears.
Pink the Rink is definitely about raising money for the Foley Cancer Center, but it is also a time for celebration, a celebration of survivorship, a celebration of progress to find a cure for breast cancer, and a celebration of the power of many separate communities coming together to support a common cause.
So come join this incredible community of communities this Saturday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
There will be free pink pucks and custom designed pink towels (courtesy of Foley Enterprises) given out at the door. Spartan Arena will be a sea of pink, there will be joy in the air and the puck will drop at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.