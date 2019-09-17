NORTH CLARENDON — Burr and Burton Academy senior Grace Pinkus will long remember Mill River Union High School. It is the only place where she has scored five goals in a varsity girls soccer game. That happened Tuesday in a 6-0 victory over Mill River.
Pinkus had all four of the goals for the Bulldogs in the first half and her final goal made it 6-0 with 2:20 left in the game.
It raised the Bulldogs’ record to 6-1 and it was a nice rebound following a 1-0 loss to Essex.
“This definitely brings our confidence up,” Pinkus said. “We had trouble scoring goals on Saturday.”
Pinkus has been around the teams at BBA for four years and there are things she likes about this year’s group.
“We have very good chemistry this year, better than in the past on and off the field,” she said.
“After any loss, you want to build back up,” BBA coach Suzanne Mears said.
Mill River coach Shawn Bendig was thrilled with his team’s play in the early going. The game was scoreless for more than 14 minutes.
“I thought we had more scoring chances during that time,” Bendig said.
But once Pinkus scored off an assist from Mia Grigsby 14:23 into the contest, things deteriorated.
Pinkus scored again 23:49 before the half. She got herself one-on-one with keeper Gabriela Beayon and showed her composure by carrying the ball deeper into the box before threading it just inside the far post.
Then, 20:10 before the half, the Minutemen were called for a foul in the box. Pinkus struck her left-footed penalty kick well, giving Beayon no chance.
Pinkus’ fourth goal came 2:22 before the break.
The attacking that Bendig was encouraged by during that half came on some nice runs by Hannah Anderson, some crisp shots on goal from the perimeter by Talia Hutt Vater, a shot at an open net by Amelia Jones that just missed the mark and a threatening run by Julia Deppert.
Pinkus nearly got that fifth goal just three minutes into the new half when she rocked the crossbar.
The Bulldogs scored at the midpoint of the half with Ada-grace Perry getting the goal and Miranda Eisenman the assist.
The Minutemen have been without their starting goalie due to an injury to Malori Carlson.
“Gabriela has stepped in there without any formal goalie training and done a great job,” Bendig said.
Mears likes her own goalie. Carol Herbert has been a key ingredient in the 6-1 start.
“Carol has been outstanding for us,” Mears said. “She controls the box and she is a leader of our team in so many ways.”
The Bulldogs play Woodstock on Friday and then have an eagerly anticipated test against perennial power CVU at home on Monday.
The Minutemen fell to 1-4 but Bendig sees signs of maturing from his team.
“Every game we are improving,” he said.
“Sometimes we get a little too picky with our shot selection.”
The Minutemen, who dropped to Division III this year, also are dealing with a bear of a schedule. They do not play a single game against a Division III or IV opponent. All of their foes are either Division I or II teams.
The Minutemen did have a plan for Pinkus, but Bendig felt it was not executed particularly well.
“We knew she was going to be the center of their attack,” Bendig said.
Now, Pinkus and the Bulldogs will turn their attention to Woodstock.
There is an old adage about taking games one at a time, but they would not be human if their thoughts did not stray to the CVU Redhawks and their program that has captured seven of the last eight Division I state crowns.
Girls soccer royalty is coming to Judy McCormick Taylor Field on Monday.
