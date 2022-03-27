The major topic of conversation on both diamonds in West Rutland this preseason centers on pitching. When it comes to baseball, it is about what is returning. Softball? It is about what in not returning.
Baseball coach Dave Bartlett loves his pitching depth as the Golden Horde attempts to take a significant step from last year's two-win season when baseball returned to Westside after a long hiatus.
"We have six or seven guys who can throw strikes and we have four solid starters," Bartlett said.
Over on the softball diamond, coach Laurie Serrani is starting over in the circle after graduating two pitchers, Kiana Grabowski and Elizabeth Bailey. Both threw strikes and did it with decent velocity.
Serrani feels certain she has a solution and her name is Peyton Guay. a freshman.
Guay was the backbone of the basketball and soccer teams and Serrani believes she can do the job in the circle.
BASEBALL
Caden Reed is a hard thrower who figures to be the mainstay of this deep staff. He is a catcher-shortstop when not on the mound.
Freshman Andrew Bailey is a catcher and a pitcher. He showed plenty of promise on the varsity mound as an eighth grader.
Like Bailey, Grady Johnson is a catcher-pitcher.
Noah Olson is the first baseman and yet another pitcher who will likely work in relief.
Gus Covarrubias is a pitcher-shortstop.
"Gus has lost some weight and can really throw now," Bartlett said.
Eighth grader Jeff Tedesco is a second baseman and Garrett Owens will both pitch and play center field.
Dominic Ellison is a third baseman and Cayman Pratt and Gabe Firpo are outfielders.
Braden Hogan is an eighth grader looking to find his spot, Clayton Kessop is a pitcher and infielder. Jayden Sevigny is another infielder.
"The strength is our pitchers," Bartlett said, listing Reed, Covarrubias, Bailey and Johnson as the starting rotation.
The Horde did mange to get outdoors for a practice and Bartlett liked what he saw.
"They all hit like animals," he said.
"If we can score runs, we will be OK."
Bartlett's son Buddy Bartlett is his assistant coach this year. One of his jobs will be throwing batting practice. That could be a key with the younger Bartlett throwing in the high 70s and 80s.
The hope is that will have the Golden Horde ready when the bell rings — April 12 at home against Poultney.
SOFTBALL
Serrani likes Guay's ability to throw strikes. If the velocity comes, that will be a bonus.
Guay is an athlete who can fill the role she is asked to fill. Last year she started out catching and then moved to shortstop.
"She is the type of kid who will do what needs to be done," Serrani said.
"We do have a couple of more who are messing with pitching."
When Guay was shifted to shortstop, Samara Raiche assumed the catching duties and it appears that she has found a home.
There are quite a few interchangeable parts.
"About 80% of our kids can play the infield," Serrani said.
It's a little early to say just where "until we get outside."
Serrani knows she has some sticks in the lineup. She points to Aubrey Beaulieu, Guay, Kennah Wright-Chapman, Emma Sevigny and Raiche as players who all hit the ball with authority.
She has no scrimmages lined up but given the inexperience that is not a priority.
"We need to go over so much stuff," she said.
Arianna and Isabella Coombs could add more thump to the lineup.
"They are so strong," Serrani said.
Freshman Camryn Williams has been a great surprise.
"Somebody taught her softball the right way," Serrani said.
Rounding out the roster are Olivia Cyr, Gina Danylieko, Gabby Griffith, Sohyr Perry and Emily Trepanier.
Like the baseball team, the softball Horde also opens the season on April 12 at home against Poultney, making for a vibrant scene in Westside that day.
"Hopefully, we can put it all together," Serrani said.
