It will start on the mound. If a team has a handful of elite pitchers, it can take them a long way.
The Springfield baseball and softball teams are hoping experience at the pitching spot serves them well in the 2022 season.
The Cosmos softball team is looking to maintain their level of play after a successful 2021 campaign that saw them earn the No. 4 seed in the Division II tournament.
Springfield baseball season wasn’t as successful, but with loads of talent coming back, the narrative could change.
SOFTBALLFor the first time in a long time, it won’t be Andy Bladyka exchanging lineup cards at the start of games for the Springfield softball team.
Bladyka has given way to the Cosmos’ new coach Tim Considine.
“The transition has been eventual, but good,” Considine said. “I’m trying to learn everyone’s strengths. I know some of the players from them coming up through the ranks.”
Considine is no stranger to the area. He has coached in many capacities in Springfield.
Everything will start in the circle for Cosmos with senior Izzy Belisle, who got her feet wet in 2019 as a freshman before grabbing the pitching reins last spring.
“She’s fantastic to have for us. Izzy has been great and we have a couple of kids coming up behind her,” Considine said.
Considine points to his returning starters as the core of the club.
Senior Megan Stagner will be behind the plate. The double-play duo will be senior Ari Cioffi at second base and junior Maddie Clark at shortstop. Jill Muther will man first base and will also serve as a backup pitcher.
The other positions on the field are still up for grabs, according to Considine, and should be sorted out as opening day approaches.
The new Cosmos coach loves the camaraderie of the girls.
“They’re all great teammates. They are a tight bunch,” Considine said.
Coming off a year where they were elite in Division II, expectations are high in Cosmoland. Considine sees his team being a winning club, if things fall their way.
The Cosmos will be road warriors to open the season, with their first four games away from Bill Robinson Field, starting with Fair Haven on April 12.
Springfield’s home opener is April 21 against Windsor.
BASEBALLContinuity can be tough to find in high school sports. The Springfield baseball team will have plenty of it this season.
The Cosmos didn’t have any seniors on last year’s roster, so the team is banking on the experience they gained during that 3-11 campaign to yield better results this year.
“I think we’ll have a good team,” said second-year coach Chuck Harriman.
Roster numbers are in a good place. Springfield will be able to field a varsity and junior varsity club.
“The start of the season has been good. It’s a lot different than the COVID year,” Harriman said. “We’re able to have a cage this year, which we couldn’t have last year with COVID.”
Harriman points to the team’s pitching staff as a major strength.
The staff will be led by seniors Sam Presch and Cameron Harriman, both right-handers with plenty of experience. Harriman is also the Cosmos’ primary catcher.
Juniors Logan Roundy and Tanner Gintof will be key pitching pieces as well.
“They both throw the ball hard,” coach Harriman said.
Springfield will get a nice left-handed pitching presence out of senior Bryan Stafford.
Freshman Carson Clark, who saw some time at quarterback during the football season and appears to the heir apparent to Presch in that role, could have a major impact as well. Clark has imposing size for his age.
“He has a great bat and has a good head on his shoulders,” Harriman said.
When not pitching, these players will find roles elsewhere on the diamond. Coach Harriman isn’t sure as of now where all of the other puzzle pieces for the Cosmos will fit, but that should work itself out in the coming weeks.
Springfield remains in Division II this season, but has a much different schedule than in years past with a slate filled with primarily D-III and D-IV clubs.
One of those new opponents is the Cosmos’ opener, an April 14 date at Proctor.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.