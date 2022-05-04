If you’ve got somebody who can throw that yellow pill with speed and accuracy, it’s great medicine.
Otter Valley has someone in Riley Keith who can shut teams down as she did when she piled up a whopping 19 strikeouts against Fair Haven.
If you can keep the ball out of play, it takes the pressure off your defense. Nineteen strikeouts will do that for you.
That is one reason the Otters are ranked among the top five teams in Division II in this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings.
Proctor is the only Division IV team ranked in the overall rankings, coming in at No. 10.
The Phantoms have the whole package: Hitting, defense and, yes, someone who can throw the softball.
Proctor hit three home runs over the McKenzie Field fence at Green Mountain, they field it with anyone and now they have a pitcher in Cadence Goodwin who can throw harder than Phantom pitchers of recent vintage.
That combination has them off to a 4-0 start.
Then, there is Vergennes flinger Savanah Blaise. She notched 15 strikeouts in a perfect game against Harwood.
She and her teammates are ranked No. 2 in Division III.
Ah, that yellow pill. It can be the medicine that has softball teams feeling great.
If you look at any of the teams in this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings, the chances are good that they have somebody who is capable of dominating in that 43-foot strip between the rubber and home plate.
That is certainly the case with Lyndon, a team that has given up just a total of three runs over its last five games.
The Vikings have a couple of talented players in the circle. Jaydin Royer is the No. 1 pitcher but Ashleigh Simpson, younger sister of Kelleigh Simpson is also talented.
Kelleigh, now pitching at St. Michael’s College, pitched the Vikes to the state crown last season and with successors like Royer and her sister, the Vikings could well find their way to high school softball’s biggest stage at Castleton University again on the weekend of June 10-11.
Lyndon, like many other teams now, invests a lot in its pitchers. Coach Chris Carr has a pitching coach in Kevin Ruggles and Justin Royer and Craig Simpson also work with the pitchers in the off season.
The power rankings were compiled prior to Wednesday’s game. Last week’s ranking is in parentheses.
1, BFA-St. Albans 3-0 (1) The Comets defeated Franklin County rival Missisquoi, another perennial power, by a score of 12-3. That is impressive.
2. Essex 4-0 (2) The Hornets will be tough to derail. How tough? BFA-St. Albans comes to Essex on May 14.
3. Missisquoi 4-1 (4) The Thunderbirds’ one-sided loss to BFA had to be disappointing but they can pitch, coming off a 3-0 win over South Burlington, and they will be a contender.
4. Lyndon 7-0) (5) Nobody has come close to the Division II Vikings. D-I Mount Anthony came the closest, losing by seven runs.
5. Brattleboro 3-3 (UR) The Colonels have played three games against out-of-state teams. Their latest outing, a 4-2 win over nearby New Hampshire foe Keene, gets your attention.
6. Mount Abraham 4-1 (6) The Eagles lone loss is to Missisquoi by a respectable 4-1 score.
7. St. Johnsbury, 5-0 (UR) The Hilltoppers, combined with neighboring Lyndon, give softball fans in the Northeast Kingdom plenty to be excited about.
8. North Country 3-2 (UR) Here’s another Kingdom school that could make some noise. The two losses were to good teams. They played Essex tough, falling 9-7. Lyndon, not so much, succumbing by a score of 9-1.
9. South Burlington 3-2 (3) The losses were to elite teams, Essex and Missisquoi.
10. Proctor 4-0 (9) The showdown with West Rutland on Thursday could be telling.
On the bubble: Mount Anthony, Rutland.
The Top FivesDivision I — 1. BFA-St. Albans, 2. Essex, 3. Brattleboro, 4. St. Johnsbury, 5. North Country.
Division II — 1. Lyndon, 2. Mount Abraham, 3. Milton, 4. Enosburg, 5. Otter Valley.
Division III — Thetford, 2. Vergennes, 3. Milton 4. Green Mountain 5. Leland & Gray.
Division IV — 1. Proctor, 2. West Rutland, 3. Richford, 4. Poultney, 5. Danville.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.