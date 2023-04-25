A batting lineup can be as potent as they come, but if they run into a pitcher who is in the zone, there isn’t much they can do.
The pitchers are hitting their spots, mixing up what they throw and having total command over the game. It’s a great recipe for success.
A handful of pitchers have shined in the early going of the Vermont high school baseball season, putting their team in a position to win when they take the ball.
Southern Vermont was graced with a pair of standout performances on Saturday.
Otter Valley senior Jordan Beayon continued his strong start to the season with a no-hit gem against rival Fair Haven.
Beayon was in total control from the opening pitch on a windy day in Brandon. He kept a strong Slaters lineup in check, striking out 14 batters to bring his season total to 39 heading into Tuesday.
His counterpart for Fair Haven Carson Babbie was nearly as good. Babbie, a senior left-hander, allowed just three hits and one run to Otter Valley and was the hard-luck losing pitcher.
In Chester, an eighth-grader was putting together his own gem.
Kaiden McCarthy allowed just four hits to rival Bellows Falls and struck out 13 batters along the way.
Terriers starting pitcher Jamison Nystrom allowed just three hits, but ate the loss. Nystrom tossed a no-hitter earlier in the season against Springfield.
Gems have been sprinkled all over the state. Last Tuesday, Montpelier’s Andrew Tringe tossed a three-hit complete game shutout, where he struck out 15 batters.
Hazen’s Lyle Rooney was dominant in relief on Saturday in a blowout win against Williamstown.
Whether it comes in starter or reliever form, a team can never have enough pitching in the game of baseball. Those who have elite arms to fall back on are always set up the best.
Let’s jump into this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus baseball power rankings. Records and analysis are through Monday’s games and a team’s previous ranking is in parentheses.
1. South Burlington 4-0 (2). The Wolves shutout a very good Colchester team and followed it up with a comfortable win against defending Division I champion Essex. That’s a great week.
2. Mount Mansfield 3-0 (6). The Cougars’ dominating win against Rutland on Saturday was a statement, considering how well RHS was playing last week coming into the contest.
3. CVU 2-0 (3). The Redhawks were dominant against Division II Middlebury last week. A showdown with South Burlington after these rankings were made on Tuesday could be a good indicator of the hierarchy in D-I baseball.
4. Spaulding 3-0 (1). The Crimson Tide were idle last week. They were scheduled to have their third of four games against Division I opponents on Tuesday, playing BFA-St. Albans.
5. Colchester 2-1 (UR). The Lakers showed a lot of fight in their close victory against Rutland last week. The team was down to their last strike before pulling it out in the end. They had another close win as well, beating St. Johnsbury by one run.
6. Burr and Burton 2-2 (9). The Bulldogs got in the win column with two dominant victories this past week. There are a lot of big tests coming in the next two weeks, but this team has the talent to compete with anyone in the state.
7. Missisquoi Valley 5-0 (7). The Thunderbirds picked up two more victories against Division I opponents this week to stamp their place atop the Division II ladder. They look like an early favorite to make it to Centennial Field in a crowded group of contenders.
8. Hartford 3-0 (UR). The Hurricanes have shown they can win different ways so far this season, whether it’s their bats or pitching. Their bats shined against Windsor and they got a nice boost of confidence with a win against D-I St. Johnsbury this past Thursday.
9. Brattleboro 1-1 (4). The Colonels fell to Keene High School, from New Hampshire, this past week. A good rival Mount Anthony team figures to be a tough challenge in a game scheduled to be played after these rankings were constructed.
10. Peoples Academy 3-1 (UR). The Wolves cruised past a very good Vergennes team on Thursday and boast one of the best pitchers in the state in Ben Alekson. When he’s on the mound, they are very tough to beat.
On the bubble: Mount Anthony, Lyndon, Fair Haven, Enosburg, Milton, U-32, Otter Valley.
TOP FIVES
Division I: 1. So. Burlington; 2. Mount Mansfield; 3. CVU; 4. Spaulding; 5. Colchester.
Division II: 1. Missisquoi Valley; 2. Hartford; 3. Peoples Academy; 4. Lyndon; 5. Fair Haven.
Division III: 1. Hazen; 2. Green Mountain; 3. White River Valley; 4. Bellows Falls; 5. Thetford.
Division IV: 1. Blue Mountain; 2. Leland & Gray; 3. Proctor; 4. Rivendell; 5. West Rutland.
