It was back in the 1970s in Springfield that I saw one of the greatest high school baseball games I’d ever seen. Windsor’s Ricky Rugg and Springfield’s Greg Birsky matched one another pitch-for-pitch in a game that ended 1-0.
Who won? Don’t remember.
The memory of that day is driving back to the office and thinking how lucky I was to have seen that game. It was mesmerizing watching a couple of pitchers take their craft to an incredible level.
Fast forward to Saturday, April 22, 2023. It happened again.
Kaiden McCarthy was on the mound for Green Mountain. Bellows Falls’ Jamison Nystrom was his adversary.
It was another performance that kept you spellbound. Another 1-0 game. Both pitchers were magnificent in a game that took only 1 hour, 15 minutes.
The lone run scored on McCarthy’s sacrifice fly in the first inning.
The drive back to the office was the same as it was back in the 1970s after the Birsky-Rugg duel.
Birsky’s gem was a precursor to a great college career. He still has the lowest career ERA in the long history of Middlebury College baseball, 1.78 from 1977 through 1979.
Then, there was the one between Bellows Falls’ Scott Morse, nicknamed The Heater, and Stevens High of Claremont, New Hampshire pitcher Gregg Tewksbury.
Morse was receiving headlines every few days, each one of them richly deserved. He was special.
Tewksbury was so amped up to face the heralded Morse that he was running around like a little kid in the outfield before the game at Claremont’s Barnes Park.
His coach Ralph Silva, Carlton Fisk’s coach at Charlestown High School, had to force Tewksbury to sit down and conserve his energy.
Morse did not lose many games, but Tewksbury was the winning pitcher that night. How many times have you heard this story: A college coach goes to eye a recruit in a high school baseball game and becomes enamored of a different player than the one he went to see.
University of Maine coach John Winkin went to see South Royalton High School’s Mike Ballou pitch.
You guessed it: The opponent was Bellows Falls and Morse was sensational.
Ballou and Morse both went on to pitch at Maine and did it very well.
Morse was inducted into the University of Maine’s Hall of Fame recently after piling up 26 victories in 39 career starts.
Ballou and Morse played when the Black Bears were a national power and both Vermont pitchers made trips to the College World Series in Omaha.
Morse received third-team All-America honors in 1986. One of his greatest games was pitching 7.2 innings of no-hit ball on a day that the Black Bears defeated national power Miami in Bangor.
Those are pitching matchups that are unforgettable and you have undoubtedly seen your own version but the really great ones are rare. That is what makes them special.
Following Saturday’s 1-0 Green Mountain victory over Bellows Falls, I got back to the office to find out from Sports Editor Adam Aucoin that he also covered a 1-0 game that day.
Otter Valley had beaten Fair Haven with Jordan Beayon firing a no-hitter at the Slaters, winning his duel over left-hander Carson Babbie.
Beayon and McCarthy could be facing one another on May 11 but there are no guarantees there. That will depend on how the rotations shake out going into that game.
But if is their turn when that day rolls around, we could be in for another classic.
LEGION NEWS
The Northern Division of American Legion baseball is down to six teams with Barre Post 10 and S.D. Ireland folding up the tent.
There are seven teams in the South.
“We are having to get a little creative to get the North teams an 18-game schedule,” Commissioner Scott Stevens said.
The State Tournament will be held July 22-26. It will be hosted by the Lakes Region team with Castleton University as the primary field.
“The secondary field is still an asterisk,” Stevens said.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.