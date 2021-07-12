Baseball legend Connie Mack said that “pitching is 75% of the game.” Modern-day analysts have done their best to debunk that theory but Bellows Falls Post 37’s Rex Hill and Elliot Graham did their best to support the importance of pitching in Post 37’s sweep of Lakes Region on Saturday, 16-1 and 3-2.
Hill’s 74-pitch, one hit gem in the opening five-inning game gave BF its 16-1 victory. Hill struck out nine and walked two.
Graham could not get Lakes Region leadoff hitter Joe Valerio out but other than that he was brilliant.
Graham pitched a complete-game six-hitter, striking out four. He did not walk anyone.
Bellows Falls’ Cam Harriman caught both ends of the doubleheader, giving him the best seat in the park for the pitching artistry.
“Rex mixes it all up. He mixes it up all the time and the batters can’t follow it,” Harriman said.
“Elliot does really well in placing his fastball. He works his curve really well, getting the hitters off with the speed of it.”
It was a giant sweep for Bellows Falls as it chases one of the three spots available for Southern Division teams in the state tournament.
“I am a lot happier leaving here than I was coming in here,” Bellows Falls coach Bill Lockerby said.
Earlier in the week, Bellows Falls lost a home game to Lakes Region.
The victory hikes BF’s record to 5-4.
GAME ONE
BF 16, Lakes Region 1
Hill’s only shaky inning was the first. The Lakers loaded the bases when Ethan Kelley reached on an error, Ryan Muratorri singled up the middle and Ben Spiro drew a walk.
Hill stranded the runners with an inning-ending strikeout and he was lights out the rest of the way.
Post 37 failed to score off starter Ethan Kelley in the first inning but in the second frame the complexion of the game changed dramatically. BF sent 18 batters to the plate and scored 12 runs.
Sam Presch had an RBI double and McGregor Vancor singled home another. Hill had a two-run single and Presch singled to pick up his second RBI of the inning.
Post 37 had six hits in the inning but it was also gifted with six walks and some costly errors.
They tacked on two more in the third and two in the fourth.
Presch was 3-for-4 with two doubles. Grady Lockerby had an RBI double and scored two runs and Chase Swisher added an RBI double.
GAME TWO
BF 3, Lakes Region 2
Graham was terrific but he had to be. His mound adversary Evan Reed was just as good but Reed did not get the defensive support that Graham did.
“Evan is reliable,” Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese said. “He is going to throw strikes but when we aren’t making the plays behind him, it’s tough to win.”
The Lakers got the jump on BF, scoring in the bottom of the first. Valerio singled up the middle and scored on Ryan Muratorri’s base hit.
That was the beginning of a big day for Valerio who went 3-for-4 with a double and reached base all four times.
It might have been a bigger inning had Harriman not picked off a runner.
Bellows Falls took the lead with two in the second, an inning where Vancor doubled and Swisher and Jamison Nystrom had singles. An error, a hit batsman and a wild pitch also helped fuel the inning for Bellows Falls.
Bellows Falls scored the winning run in the fifth when Hill reached on an error, moved up to third on Graham’s ground out and came home on Presch’s sacrifice fly.
“This was extremely big for us for making the playoffs,” Harriman said.
“Our pitchers were very efficient,” Lockerby said.
“I tell our players, this is not like high school. These are the best players from their high school teams. You can’t be relaxed when you get a lead.”
NOTES: Valerio made the defensive play of the day, a diving stop deep in the hole at shortstop that prevented a run from scoring the second game. ... Vancor was playing with a hamstring issue that obviously hampered him. He was not going to play but opted to do so when he found out that his team only had 10 players making the trip for the doubleheader.
