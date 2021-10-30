Soccer is a team game. It's about timing, connection between teammates and the will to get the job done together. So when the onus falls on one person in a moment, the pressure intensifies.
The No. 4 seed Rutland and No. 5 Mount Mansfield girls soccer teams know this pressure well after Saturday's Division I quarterfinal.
A total of 110 minutes of soccer, much of it with rain pelting the Alumni Field turf, was not enough to decide a winner. It took penalty kicks to see who would advance to the state semifinals and the Ravens came through in the biggest moments, winning the penalty kick battle 3-1 to move on.
There's not much to prepare a player for a penalty kick moment and that goes double when the stakes are as high as they were on Saturday. You can practice it ad nauseam, but nothing compares to the moment it happens in a game.
"You watch the hips, try to guess the corner and you hope you make it there," said Rutland goalkeeper Kathryn Moore. "That's really all you can do in that situation."
The Ravens kicked off the penalty kick session on the school-side goal. Senior captain Camryn Kinsman came up to the ball first to take on standout Mount Mansfield keeper Bryn Hennessey.
Kinsman buried it in the right side of the goal. 1-0 Rutland. Junior striker Naia Surks stepped up for the Cougars, but sailed her shot high.
Round two saw Ravens defender Mackenzie McLaughlin take a stab at the goal-scoring art. She looked a modern-day Mia Hamm, sinking her shot to the right side of the net.
This time around, Mount Mansfield would respond. Sophomore midfielder Finley Barker was next up and she sent a beautiful shot into the upper left side of the net. Moore wouldn't get her paws on it.
Sophomore Ady Kinsman extended Rutland's lead with a low shot to the left side that Hennessey couldn't stop, before Moore made a save on a ball from Mount Mansfield defender Ella Villeneuve that went right to her chest.
Bethany Solari came up next trying to end it for Rutland, but her shot hit the crossbar. The Cougars' Raven McCray-Fay had the last chance to save MMU's season, but her shot went high.
Whether you're the goalie or the person tasked with beating the goalie, you're on an island. It's about trusting in your girls in those moments.
"We just have to have confidence in each other and believe that we'll do our jobs and get it done," Moore said.
Penalty kick situations are something the Ravens practice a lot, so they were ready for that pressure. Getting goals from their first three girls put the pressure squarely on the Cougar side.
"We were pretty confident if we got to PKs, but there is a ton of pressure," said Ravens coach Lori McClallen. "To say it's all on you is tough, whether you're the goalie or the one kicking.
"The composure that our kickers had was huge. To put all three in, that doesn't normally happen."
Moore has come up in huge situations time after time this year. Saturday was her 12th shutout in 16 games.
"Kathryn has grown so much this year and her confidence has grown all year," McClallen said. "She was ready. She was like, 'put me in.' I'm proud of all the girls that had to take the kick, but more so for Kathryn to be able to stand in there. That's a tall task."
Each side had their chances to get a goal in regulation and the two golden-goal overtime periods.
Mount Mansfield had a great run in the opening minutes that almost materialized in a goal in the box. A patented Ady Kinsman hooking corner kick almost went in midway through the half, but Hennessey made a great save to thwart the opportunity.
Midway through the second half, Camryn Kinsman sent a perfect corner kick to the right post and Karsyn Bellomo got her noggin on it, but it sailed left.
Not long after that chance, Mount Mansfield had a good opportunity off a free kick, but Moore jumped up to make the save.
The best chance to the first overtime period came from Solari, who used some nifty dribbling to create space for a shot from the right side of the box, but it nailed the crossbar.
The intensity remained in the second overtime, but there wasn't anything that was going to separate these two elite clubs on this rainy day.
Hennessey made 11 saves and was on her game all day. Hennessey is one of eight seniors to play their final high school game on Saturday. She's joined by Abbey Foote, Hattie Barker, Harper Oliver, Caroline LaMantia, Sabrina Goslin, Ella Villeneuve and Sydney Sears graduating this school year.
Mount Mansfield wraps up an impressive season with a 10-5-1 record.
Rutland's 12 seniors are hoping to have two more high school games to play. To make that a reality, the Ravens will have to upset top-seeded CVU, a 6-2 winner against North Country on Saturday.
The Ravens (12-4) and Redhawks (12-1-2) met in last year's state semifinals, with CVU advancing.
"We're a really different team than we were last year going to the semifinals," McClallen said. "We just have a lot more confidence than we did last year. We have a much more organized group of girls that when they're on the field and they communicate and play their game, they can do really great things."
Kickoff is at 3 p.m. on Wednesday in Hinesburg.
