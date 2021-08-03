CASTLETON — You don’t know how much you miss something until it’s gone.
Players, coaches, officials and fans of the annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the game between some of the best recently graduated high school football players from Vermont and New Hampshire, know that sentiment all too well.
For the first time in its existence, the Shrine Bowl wasn’t played last year. It was one of the many causalities to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The late summer staple makes its return on Saturday and players and coaches have a lot to play for.
Their own journey, those who couldn’t experience the game last year and the many less fortunate than them that they’re putting the pads on to help are all on their mind heading in Saturday’s game.
The Shrine Bowl spans generations. In its 68th chapter this summer, most of the players suiting up on Saturday have grown up with the game. Some of their fathers, and even their grandfathers, have been in their shoes at one time.
It’s a culmination of a high school football career, the final chapter. For many, it could be the last time they put on the pads.
“I’ve been wanting to play in this game since I was in pee-wee football, so it’s a huge honor,” said Poultney’s Levi Allen.
Allen experienced many ups and downs in his high school career. His sophomore season was cut short by an ACL injury, but then he came back and was a key cog in the Blue Devils’ Division III championship his junior year, along with fellow 2021 Shrine player Ryan Alt.
Rutland’s Joe Anderson is one of four RHS players selected for this year’s game, along with Evan Pockette, Toby Jakubowski and Joey Pratico.
All four guys were important pieces in a regional championship for the Ravens in the 7-on-7 substitute last fall.
“I was honored to be selected, especially after such a weird year,” Anderson said. “I had a goal that I wanted to be on that team since I was a freshman or sophomore, so when I got that call, it meant a lot.”
Having an institution like the Shrine Bowl back is a nice return to normalcy.
“Having the year we had last year, and changing our game a bit, it was good for the kids to do that, but being here within this week, it’s special to have the game that we love back,” said Vermont coach Chad Pacheco, who is also the head coach at Brattleboro Union High School.
“It’s important for these kids to play the game they know. They’re enjoying it. It’s important for just the game of football in general.”
Everyone involved in this year’s game are cherishing the moments they have this week. They know what the alternative is.
Last year’s seniors, the Class of 2020, weren’t able to have what this year’s group has the privilege of experiencing.
It’s something that isn’t lost on players and coaches.
“The athletes we had last year in our 2020 class were stud athletes,” Allen said. “They deserve this game as much as we do, so I’m playing it for them and for us all.”
“I was talking to a lot of the guys last year that did it and was texting one (Monday),” Anderson said. “He was just like, ‘enjoy it because I wish I was there.’ That resonates with a lot the guys here because we realize how lucky we are to be back into it.”
Brattleboro, who won the 2019 Division II championship under Pacheco, would have had a few athletes in the 2020 game, so it’s special for the Vermont coach to lead the team this year, thinking of them.
“(The guys in the 2020 game) were pretty bummed about missing it and we have two right now that are playing in (the 2021 game),” Pacheco said. “They know the importance and excitement. The guys who made the 2020 team expressed to them to just enjoy it. You never know if that opportunity can be taken away.”
The Vermont team has the opportunity to return to the game it knows and loves. Having played a pass-only brand of football last year, it could be an adjustment for lineman, running backs and defensive players alike getting back into the swing of the concepts they’ve grown up on, but haven’t used in a while.
According to Pacheco and his players, they’ve adjusted well.
“It’s been pretty natural. The blocking and tackling has been a little of trying to figure it back out, but as we go in the week, it’s like riding a bike,” Pacheco said.
“You just get right back into it,” said Anderson, a running back who had to play receiver last fall in the 7-on-7 game. “After a while, you get used to it.”
Not many teams’ normal strategy was upended more than Poultney, a team well-known to be run-first. It’s nice for Allen to get to flash those running back muscles again.
“Poultney football, we’re not a passing team,” Allen said. “We’re hard up the middle, run hard and fight for it. I cannot wait to be back in pads. This is huge.”
While football is the main course on the menu, it’s not the heart of what the week is about. The Shrine Bowl is played in support of Shriner’s Hospitals, which provide care for children with special health care needs and conducts research to discover new knowledge that improves the quality of care and quality of life of the children and their families.
On Tuesday, the players and coaches got to meet a few of the countless people those hospitals have touched over the years and hear their experiences, including one young man who would have played in last year’s game had it been played.
In the end, it’s about providing support to those people and others who are in a similar boat.
“It’s more for the kids than it is our personal success,” Allen said. “It hit the feelings (hearing their stories). I’m grateful for being able to do this for the kids.”
“It’s inspiring because they’re dealing with much harder things than we are,” Anderson said. “To see that and see what our effort and fundraising is going toward, it really makes a difference. It makes it worth playing for.”
Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
The 72 young men representing their state will have a lot to play for.
