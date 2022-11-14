One day after celebrating a state championship victory on Rutland High School's Alumni field, Windsor and Mount Anthony players were back at the same venue on Sunday.
The occasion was the first practice for the North-South Senior All-Star Game on Nov. 20 at Norwich University's Sabine Field.
One might think the North-South event would be anticlimactic after winning a state crown, but the players were genuinely excited about capping the 2022 season with the game at Norwich.
"This is a big thing for me. I have wanted to play in the North-South game ever since I have known about it in the sixth or seventh grade," Windsor's Travis McAllister said as he finished having his photo snapped for the game program just before Sunday's practice.
"I like playing with these really great players after playing against them," Mount Anthony running back Ayman Naser said.
The excitement of the previous day still had the players and coach on a high. Mount Anthony head coach Chad Gordon is the South head man and Saturday's events were still fresh as he turned his attention to preparing the South squad at this first practice.
It was Mount Anthony's first state crown since 1994 and Gordon played on that team.
The return to Bennington on Saturday and being greeted by hundreds of fans had to bring back those memories.
"There were so many people there (at the parade), you would have thought that it was Bennington Battle Day," Gordon said.
"It was an awesome win. I always believed that defense wins championships," Naser said.
McAllister hopes there is more football ahead for him. He wants to play college football and is eyeing Castleton, Plymouth and Franklin Pierce at this time.
Sunday was a quick turn-around for him and Windsor teammates Logan Worrall and Maison Fortin as well as for Mount Anthony's Naser, Braeden Billert, Connor Barrett, Ian White and Josh Worthington.
"I am definitely a little sore from yesterday. I am happy that today's practice is not a full practice," McAllister said.
Tuesday the South team will be back at Rutland High School for practice in full pads.
The North team is holding practices on the same schedule at Norwich University.
"All the players are in game shape," Gordon said.
"Defense is mostly reacting. Offense will be the biggest obstacle as far as getting them working together."
Gordon said he will be following Fair Haven's Jim Hill's plan of using two offensive units when he coached the South last season.
Brattleboro's Devin Speno will be the quarterback on one unit and Fortin will be pulling the trigger on the other one.
Rutland's Jaheim Hughes, Jonah Bassett, Luke DelBianco and Tyler Weatherhogg will be getting in one more week of practices on their home field.
