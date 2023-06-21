CASTLETON — Northern Vermont University baseball coach Cam Curler was intently studying batting practice at the Vermont Baseball Coaches Association's Underclass Showcase at Castleton University on Wednesday.
While taking notes, Curler said, "If you can't find the ball with the barrel during batting practice, you can't do it in a game," Curler said.
The VBCA's Showcase can change the trajectory of baseball careers and VBCA Director Bruce Bosley points to Wyatt Cameron as the perfect example.
When he was about to graduate from Middlebury Union High School, college baseball was not on Cameron's radar. College itself was not even in his plans.
Then, he attended the Showcase at Castleton.
College coaches attend the Showcase to assess players. Most players attending will be seniors in the fall.
The phone in the Cameron home in Salisbury began ringing off the hook. College coaches were calling.
"His father called and said, 'What did you guys do at the Showcase,'" Bosley said.
Bosley told the father that his son was one of the best performers at the Showcase.
It opened doors. Cameron has been an outstanding pitcher for New England College and now will be pitching for Division I Central Connecticut. He has been one of the best pitchers the last few years out of the bullpen for the summer collegiate baseball team the Vermont Lake Monsters.
Wednesday, there were Vermont high school players trying to become the next Wyatt Cameron, hoping the Showcase could put them on a similar path.
There were 24 players at Wednesday's Showcase who will be seniors in the fall and another nine rising juniors.
They included area players like Rutland's Chase de Castro, Proctor's Cameron Cannucci, Middlebury's Carter Paquette and Green Mountain's Tanner Swisher.
College coaches were on hand from Castleton, NVU-Lyndon, Clarkson and Colby-Sawyer but the results from the Showcase will also be sent to coaches at 14 other colleges. Bosley said those are colleges that either asked to have the results made available or who tend to recruit Vermonters.
Pitching velocity was measured and recorded as were the throws of infielders to first base. Outfielders had their velocity clocked on throws home. Players also threw into a screen with a gun registering their velocity.
Catchers had their "pop time" recorded, the time of their throw reaching second base as they throw out of their crouch.
Then, the players played a simulated game with each pitcher throwing no more than 18 pitches.
Typically, more college coaches would be attending but Castleton coach Ted Shipley said there was another such event on this day at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Bosley spoke to the players prior to the evaluation and urged them to have fun even though they were about to be put through something similar to a job interview.
Bosley had this advice: You recruit the coach and the college, don't let the coach recruit you.
His message was to choose a school that has the major that fits with your future but also to have a Plan B.
He offered his daughter Allie as a great example of being ready with a Plan B. She began her college path on the way to be a Physician's Assistant but is now studying law at Loyola of Chicago.
NOTES: Blue Mountain coach Scott Blood and his assistant Willie Kingsbury were each wearing Minnesota Twins shorts. Blood's father Steve Blood pitched in the Minnesota Twins organization from 1971 through 1975. ... Essex's Larry Riegert drove down from Essex to volunteer his time as the umpire for the simulated game.