The University of Alabama’s Jenna Lord is in the middle of something special. She is in her freshman season on the Crimson Tide softball team and has family roots in the Mill River Union High School area.
People who know the Lord family in Rutland County got to see her pinch hit for the nationally ranked Tide in Saturday’s 5-3 loss to Georgia which was shown on ESPN2.
Lord has started 10 games but was relegated to a pinch hitting role in the nationally televised contest.
She looked very good at the plate, pulling a couple of pitches hard down the left field line, working the count and then drawing a walk.
She has a good eye at the plate, drawing three walks in a game against South Carolina on March 26.
She is the daughter of Greg and Michele Lord and her grandfather Ed Lord at one time coached the Mill River baseball team.
It’s always fun to play the ‘what if’ game even though it does not count for anything.
It is no secret that the Mill River softball program has struggled mightily in recent seasons.
What if MRUHS coach Mary Colvin had a player at her disposal like Lord, a player ranked highly in all of the national recruiting services when in high school.
Steve Wisniewski, a 13-year standout guard for the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, has a birthday coming up this week. He was born on on April 7, 1967 in Rutland.
What if the Wisniewski family had not relocated? What if Steve and his brother Leo, a three-year letterman at Penn State, had grown up to wear the red and white of Rutland High, one of Vermont’s most successful and proud football programs?
What if?
SCOUT’S HONORPlaying on the scout team in football can come without a lot of glory. You languish in obscurity.
You are simulating the upcoming opponent’s plays in practice, going against your teammates who will be front and center on Saturday on the first team.
Rutland’s Matt Creed was put to the test each day on WPI’s scout team because he was going against an All-American in the trenches.
He never backed down and that caught the eye of coach Chris Robertson and his staff.
During last week’s football banquet, Creed was presented the co-winner of the Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year accolade.
Creed is listed as a 6-foot-5, 360-pound offensive lineman and will be a sophomore in the fall.
ACROSS THE RIVERCastleton University football coach Tony Volpone just might be putting down a pipeline with nearby New Hampshire’s Lebanon High School.
After landing Lebanon’s CJ Childs as a defensive back, Volpone has Childs’ high school teammate Connor Brown in the fold as a defensive end.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.