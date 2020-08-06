DORSET — The Vermont Women’s Amateur championship has a long history, but coming into this year’s tournament at Dorset Field Club, only three times had the tournament went into a playoff for the first place or runner-up spot.
Make it four.
Wednesday’s tournament was anybody’s game. After Monday’s first round, 12 golfers were within 10 strokes of the lead.
Following Tuesday’s second round cancellation, it was anybody’s guess what would happen in the final round on Wednesday.
The final round lived up to its expectation and 18 holes weren’t enough, as Lakeside Golf Club’s Andrea Brown and Dorset’s Julia Dapron were tied at 14-over.
Two runs down the 18th hole couldn’t break the tie. Hole 1 and 2 couldn’t do it either.
An opening came on Hole 3, where Dapron’s second and third shot left her outside the green. All Brown had to do was execute her putting game and she did to secure her first Amateur title in 16 years.
Brown’s win was only the second time the first-place position was decided in a playoff.
The first time it happened was in 2006.
On that day, then 18-year-old Molly Aronsson, of Burlington, bested Tiffany Maurycy, of Williston.
The pair were tied at 16-over heading into the playoff. After Maurycy just missed the cup on the first extra hole, Aronsson stepped up and drilled a 6-foot birdie putt to grab the win.
Aronsson as been the runner-up in 2005 to Reggie Parker. She went on to win two more Vermont Amateur’s following the 2006 win.
Brown’s win on Wednesday also gave an interesting take on the mindset that golfers have in tight matches. Some like to know the challenge in front of them, while others choose to play their game and let fate decide how things end.
“I had no clue how things stood,” said Brown after her win on Wednesday, talking about her feeling on the 18th hole before forcing the playoff. “Sometimes, that’s better.”
Aronsson, on the other hand, made sure she knew what she had to do to pull out her win. After the tournament, Aronsson told the Herald’s Carleton Laird that she asked her caddy where she stood and found out she was tied.
“I wanted to know before I hit that chip,” she said to Laird, about her mindset on the 18th hole.
The most recent playoff in the Women’s Amateur before Wednesday came in 2012.
Holly Reynolds won her record seventh Women’s Amateur that day. She has gone on to win two more since. Reynolds won the tournament by 11 strokes, but behind her Parker and Madison Corley were tied.
Corley was ahead of Parker by two strokes heading into that day, but Parker caught her to force the second-place playoff.
In the extra holes, the more experienced Parker pulled out the win to claim second.
Corley went on to win the next three Women’s Amateurs following her third-place finish.
The first ever tournament playoff came in 1979, where Sheila Darrah took home the runner-up spot at Kwiniaska Golf Course in Shelburne.
