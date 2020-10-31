CHESTER — Powered by Ben Munukka's two goals, the Division III defending state champion Green Mountain boys soccer team trimmed Winooski 4-1 in Saturday's semifinal game.
One of Munukka's goals was a penalty kick. Ty Merrill and Everett Mosher knocked in the other goals for the No. 3 Chieftains.
Green Mountain will take a 12-2 record into Tuesday's semifinal match against No. 7 and 7-2 Enosburg.
Green Mountain was clinging to a 1-0 halftime lead and had taken only one shot on goal those first 40 minutes.
Coach Jake Walker said the Chiefs stopped playing the kick-and-run game they had fallen into in the first half and began creating more scoring chances by keeping the ball on the ground in the second half.
"We were somewhat familiar with how Winooski played from playing them last year in the playoffs," Walker said. "We knew that they were really fast and really skilled."
Walker feels the Chiefs match up pretty well with Enosburg. Game time on Tuesday us 2 p.m.
Twin Valley 11, Blue Mt. 0
WILMINGTON - It wasn't much of a Division IV quarterfinal game at Hayford Field where Twin Valley breezed to an 11-0 win over Blue Mountain.
Colin McHale and Finn Fisher had hat tricks for the top-seeded Wildcats who now meet White River Valley in a semifinal game at Hayford Field on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Rivendell 1, MSJ 0
The No. 4 seed Mount St. Joseph girls soccer team couldn't break through in its 1-0 Division IV quarterfinal loss to No. 5 Rivendell at Abatiell Field Saturday afternoon.
The Raptors scored the game's lone goal midway through the first half on a booming kick from outside the box.
MSJ pressed for a goal and controlled the run of play in the second half, but couldn't score, despite having 13 shots after the break.
"We just couldn't find the back of the net and that's happened with us a couple games this season," said Mounties coach Lori Patterson. "I couldn't have asked for anything more. It was 110 percent from every one that was on the field."
MSJ finishes at 7-4. It was a great year for a Mounties team that has struggled to win many games in recent seasons.
"It was new to us this year and we hit some bumps in the road, but by the end of it, we had it all figured out. The kids learned how each other plays," Patterson said.
Vergennes 2, GM 1
(Overtime)
VERGENNES — Felicia Poirier scored for Vergennes three minutes into overtime to end the Green Mountain girls soccer team's season in the quarterfinals of the Division III playoffs with a 2-1 victory.
Kim Cummings scored for No. 5 seed Green Mountain which ends its season at 8-5.
Green Mountain goalie Alex Hutchins had five saves.
The No. 4 Commodores take a 6-2-3 record into Wednesday's semifinal game.
CROSS COUNTRY
Heintz 8th, Todd 11th
THETFORD — Otter Valley cross country's Parker Todd finished 11th in the Division III boys cross country championships at Thetford Academy on Saturday.
Todd finished the race in 19:31.1, while teammate Joseph Cijka was 19th in 20:21.6. Dillon Ladd was 48th and Liam Murphy was 50th in the D-III race.
Craftsbury's Cormac Leahy won the individual race and his team won the D-III team title as well. The Otters were fifth as a team.
Mill River's Annika Heintz was eighth in the D-III girls race, with a time of 22:27.
Otter Valley's Kelsey Adams was 28th, while teammate Sarah Calvin was 29th. Zoe Elliott was also a top-50 finisher in 37th. The Otter girls finished sixth.
Bellows Falls won the individual race with Abby Broadley taking top honors and the Terriers also won the team title.
In Division I, Rutland's Brady Geisler was 18th in the boys race with a time of 18:20.6. Teammates Karver Butler (34th), Owen Dube-Johnson (48th) and Samuel Kay (49th) also made the top 50, with Max McCalla in 51st.
The Raider boys took eighth with CVU winning the team title. Essex's Brady Martisus won the individual race.
Rutland's Helen Culpo was the lone Raider girl in the top 50, taking 38th with a time of 22:56.9. The Rutland girls were 10th as a team. CVU's Alicia Verroneau and her Redhawk teammates won the individual and team titles in D-I girls.
In Division II, Fair Haven's Caleb Barrows was 28th with a time of 19:46.7.
U-32 swept the team titles in D-II. Harwood's Ava Thurston and U-32's Jacob Miller-Arsenault won individual titles.
FIELD HOCKEY
BF, Mt. Abe, Windsor win
Familiar champions took home the crown in the field hockey state championships on Saturday.
In Division I, No. 1 Bellows Falls bested No. 3 CVU 2-0 on Burr and Burton's Taylor Field.
Grace Bazin had both goals for the Terriers, which won their fourth championship in five seasons, two of those coming in D-I.
Mount Abraham outlasted Burr and Burton in the Division II championship game in South Burlington.
The Eagles got on the board first with a goal from Madison Gile in the fourth quarter. BBA responded with a goal from Katie Crabtree with three minutes to go.
The game was tied after regulation and two overtimes, forcing a shootout to decide the winner.
Mount Abraham finished the shootout with a save from Maddie Donaldson to secure the Eagles' third straight D-II championship.
Windsor won its second straight D-III title, besting Stowe 2-1 at Burlington High School.
OTHER PLAYOFF SCORES
Boys soccer: Burlington 3, Burr and Burton 0; Montpelier 1, Harwood 1. (Montpelier advances on penalty kicks, 8-7.)
Girls soccer: CVU 3, Essex 0; South Burlington 3, BFA-St. Albans 0; Rice 5, Montpelier 0; Harwood 10, Lamoille 2; Enosburg 2, Lake Region 0; Danville 2, Long Trail 0; Hazen 2, Twin Valley 1.
