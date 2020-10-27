CHESTER — The Green Mountain boys soccer team had the look of a team capable of defending its Division III state championship when it dominated Randolph in a 6-1 victory in Tuesday’s first-round playoff game.
The Chieftains built the lead to 5-0 by halftime.
“We were able to play a lot of our younger guys and give some of our players a rest,” Green Mountain coach Jake Walker said.
Ty Merrill and Everett Mosher had two goals apiece for the No. 3 Chieftains who will take an 11-2 record into the quarterfinals.
Sawyer Pippin and Jack Boyle also scored for Green Mountain.
The No. 14 Galloping Ghosts complete the season at 0-7-1.
Green Mountain meets the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 6 Winooski and No. 11 Thetford on Friday at 3 p.m. in Chester.
Proctor 5, Craftsbury 0
PITTSFORD — The Proctor boys soccer team advanced to the Division IV quarterfinal round with a 5-0 victory over Craftsbury on Tuesday.
Conner McKearin knocked in three goals and brothers Brennon and Carter Crossmon had a goal apiece for the No. 3 and 8-2-1 Phantoms.
Isaac Parker, Brennon Crossmon and Hunter Bridge earned assists.
The Phantoms will meet Twinfield. The Trojans earned their quarterfinal berth by whipping Richford 6-1 on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Enosburg 4, OVUHS 0
ENOSBURG FALLS — Otter Valley fell 4-0 to Enosburg in the Division III boys soccer first-round playoff game as Levi Webb powered the Hornets to the win with three goals. Larry Harness had the other goal.
The No. 10 Otters finish the season with a record of 3-6. The Hornets take a 6-2 mark into the quarterfinals.
WRV 1, West Rutland 0
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland boys soccer team dominated play but fell 1-0 to White River Valley. The Wildcats made good on a penalty kick.
“We probably had 10 shots in the second half and didn’t give up one. It was a tough one,” West Rutland coach Dillon Zaengle said.
“It’s not the way our seniors wanted to go out.”
Westside had beaten White River Valley twice during the regular season.
The Golden Horde ends the season at 7-3-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Milton 4, Otter Valley 1
MILTON — Sam Orest and Ana Dykemen had two goals each to lead Milton to a 4-1 victory over Otter Valley in a first-round Division II playoff game in girls soccer.
Mia Politano scored for the Otters on a free kick from outside the 18.
Otter Valley freshman goalie Linnea Faulkner was busy to the tune of 21 saves.
Windsor 6, Mill River 0
WINDSOR — Windsor knocked Mill River from the Division III tournament with a 6-0 first-round victory.
“They were a very mature team. I think I saw six or seven senior posters,” Mill River coach Shawn Bendig said.
Conversely, the Minutemen are a very young team and look for better things next year.
The team counted Mill River goalie Malori Carlson’s saves for the season on the bus ride home.
“She missed three games due to concussion protocol and she had about 300 saves in eight games,” Bendig said.
Carlson returns for her senior season in 2021.
FOOTBALL
Fair Haven 31,
Middlebury 7
FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven came out like gang busters, whisking to a 24-0 halftime lead in Tuesday night’s 7-on-7 football playoff game.
The Slaters went on to a 31-7 victory over Middlebury.
“We played very well tonight,” Fair Haven coach Jim Hill said.
Evan Reed was a big piece of the first-half explosion. He threw a touchdown pass to Reilly Flanders and also kicked a field goal. Sawyer Ramey fired TD strikes to Zach Ellis and Kohlby Murray in the half.
Ramey and Ellis hooked up again in the second half.
“What really did it for us was our defense. We had six interceptions,” Hill said.
Murray and Ramey had two picks apiece and Ryan Duby and Damen Morse, a wrestler out for football as a senior for the first time, had the other interceptions.
The Slaters advance and will play the winner of the game between Burr and Burton Academy and Mount Anthony.
Windsor 48,
Springfield 13
WINDSOR — The Springfield football team ended its 7-on-7 season with a 48-13 playoff loss to Windsor but Cosmos coach Todd Aiken found plenty to be excited about as he looks ahead to what he hopes will be a 2021 season with tackle football.
Sam Presch, who will return next year as a senior, and eighth grader Carson Clark, were two of the sources of his optimism.
Presch threw a touchdown pass to Nathan Leonard and Clark fired another to Chris Jeffers.
“Windsor is big, fast and athletic. They have a great team this year,” Aiken said. “We played better today and felt good about what we did.”
Aiken called Clark “our future” and he will be able to slowly assimilate into the program with Presch at the controls one more year.
OTHER
PLAYOFF SCORES
BOYS SOCCER: Twinfield 6, Richford 1; Burr and Burton 1, Rice 0 (OT); Essex 6, BFA-St. Albans 0; Sharon Academy 4, Danville 0; Lake Region 1, Stowe 0; U-32 1, Hartford 0; BFA-Fairfax 8, Oxbow 1; Montpelier 3, Missisquoi 0; Middlebury 4, Lyndon 3; Peoples 9, Windsor 0.
GIRLS SOCCER: Vergennes 2, Peoples 1; Colchester 2, Mount Mansfield 1 (OT); Randolph 2, Winoooski 1.
FIELD HOCKEY: Stowe 1, Lyndon 0; Missisquoi 4. Montpelier 2; Mount Abraham 8, Woodstock 2.
FOOTBALL: Mount Mansfield 32, BFA-St. Albans 22; Bellows Falls 35, Woodstock 28.
