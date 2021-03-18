The goal remains the same for the Rutland and Mill River cheerleading teams year in, year out – win a state championship
Over the last decade, more often than not, both teams attain that goal. Rutland has won the Division I state championship six times in a row, while Mill River has won three Division II titles in a row and four in the last five years.
Saturday is the big day as the defending champions defend their title. This year’s state tournament will be much different than any before, with schools competing in a virtual format, as they have all season.
The Ravens and Minutemen have had a strong showing in both events this winter, taking first in the NVAC meet to start the season and the top spots in the VCCA meet last weekend. Now, they see if their prerecorded virtual routine keeps the championship trophies in the same homes.
Mill River’s biggest competition in D-II is county foe Poultney, who was second in last year’s state meet and has finished second in both meets this season.
Mount Anthony, South Burlington and Essex are among the teams in D-I that would love to knock off Rutland from its championship perch.
The Rutland cheerleading team isn’t the only group of RHS girls with a big contest on tap on Saturday. The No. 7 seed Raven girls hockey team heads to Leddy Park Arena in Burlington to take on No. 6 Burlington/Colchester in the Division I state semifinals.
Both Rutland and the SeaLakers are coming off huge upsets in the quarterfinals. The Ravens snapped Spaulding’s 30-game unbeaten streak and BCHS snapped BFA-St. Albans’ run of 19 straight years advancing to the state semifinals.
The Ravens and SeaLakers met on March 10 at Spartan Arena. Rutland held a lead for much of that game, but a comeback from BCHS gave the SeaLakers the win.
The West Rutland and Proctor girls basketball teams look like favorites in Division IV girls hoops, along with Mid-Vermont Christian, but they have a pair of county rivals to contend with if they want to make another state semifinal appearance.
The No. 1 seed Golden Horde host No. 8 Mount St. Joseph on Friday. Westside blew the doors off MSJ in their regular season matchup, but the Mounties can be dangerous when their shooters get hot.
The No. 2 seed Phantoms host No. 7 Poultney, who has proven itself to be an up-and-coming team in the division. Proctor dominated the teams’ previous matchup.
D-III No. 8 seed Otter Valley is in action on Saturday, against a No. 1 Lake Region team it will be playing for the third straight season in the playoffs.
The No. 5 seed Rutland girls basketball team is coming off a blowout of a young Mount Anthony club in the Division I playdowns, but it will have a much bigger challenge on Friday at No. 4 BFA-St. Albans, who, like Rutland, was one of the few teams to play unbeaten CVU relatively close.
The top-seeded Fair Haven girls basketball team begins its playoff journey on Saturday, hosting U-32. The Slaters haven’t lost a game the last two seasons and are looking for a three-peat in Division II.
Outside of the Fair Haven girls, boys basketball takes center stage in the area on Saturday.
D-I No. 2 seed Rutland looks to bounce back from a regular season finale loss to Windsor when No. 7 Colchester comes to town. The Lakers were nine-point winners against Mount Anthony on Wednesday.
Rutland’s city rival MSJ, the third-seed in D-II, has a deceivingly tough matchup on Saturday against No. 11 Spaulding. The Crimson Tide just knocked off No. 6 Hartford in the playdowns and played a mostly Metro Division I schedule.
No. 5 seed Fair Haven is at No. 4 Milton on Saturday, as it looks to keep dreams of a D-II repeat alive, while D-III No. 1 Green Mountain continues its journey to the mountain top with a 4-4 Vergennes club.
Rematches are the name of the game for Proctor and West Rutland in D-IV. The No. 5 Phantoms try to sweep the season series against No. 4 Rivendell when the teams meet in the state quarterfinals on Saturday. The No. 7 Golden Horde try to get revenge on a No. 2 White River Valley team that beat them in Westside just a few games ago.
