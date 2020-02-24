They’re here. The playoffs. It is a time of mystery and intrigue. Nothing is what it seems to be.
You look at a game that pits a No. 3 seed against a No. 14 seed and you think that you can just casually move that No. 3 seed along to to next round.
Members of the No. 14 seed Spaulding Crimson Tide might caution you to take a look at them before you discard them in the Division II playoffs.
Yes, Montpelier is the real deal, worthy of its No. 3 seed. The Solons’ resume is impressive at 17-3 with one of the losses coming against Rice, the No. 1 seed in Division I, by a scant three points. Those who were there will tell you it was a game the Solons could have won.
But you must look beyond Spaulding’s 4-16 record. The Tide played 17 of its game against Division I opponents. Then factor in that this is a rivalry game where the Tide will have its share of fans in a game that features neighboring schools.
It is the type of game that is the reason the boys basketball playoff brackets are never “chalk” and upsets are waiting to happen.
So let’s take a look at each division with the ball going up in the air for the first games on Tuesday evening.
DIVISION I
The favorites: Rice is the top seed at 18-2 but No. 2 CVU matches up pretty well against the Green Knights. CVU rolled past Rice 76-55 in the first meeting and only lost to them 62-57 late in the year.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 9 Rutland makes the trip up to No. 8 Burlington. An 8-9 game is normally intriguing but this one is especially because the No. 9 seed won both regular-season meetings. The Raiders could make it three-for-three but must do so in Burlington’s Buck Hard Gymnasium.
Dark horse: No. 5 Mount Mansfield goes into the playoffs on a three-game winning streak and the Cougars played Rice tough in both meetings, winning the second game. Also, they will play extra hard for outgoing coach Jeff Davis.
Fun Fact: Jeff Davis played on Craftsbury’s only state title team.
DIVISION II
The favorites: No. 1 Fair Haven only had one misstep against a Mill River team they handled fairly easily the next time. No. 3 Montpelier nearly picked off D-I kingpin Rice but the Solons lost both times to rival and No. 2 U-32.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: We have already established the intrigue of the rivalry game between Montpelier and Spaulding but the game between No. 8 Milton and No. 9 Mount St. Joseph also has plenty of sizzle. The defending state champion Mounties have had transfer Maddox Traynor for a game now and could prove to be a dangerous team.
Dark horses: MSJ is definitely a dark horse in the No. 8 spot but you don’t want to discount a No. 10 Lyndon team (11-9) that goes into the tourney having won four of its last five. And there is always that Mill River team sitting at No. 5 with its signature win over Fair Haven.
Fun Fact: Mill River coach Jack Rogers coached a West Rutland team to a state championship in 1995 that went 6-14 during the regular season.
DIVISION III
The favorite: Hazen has the top spot and a veteran coach in Aaron Hill who gets his team ready at the right time. The Wildcats also handled No. 2 Randolph with ease although it was early in the season.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 12 Winooski comes to No. 5 Williamstown. There are some who believe Winooski can be troublesome for the Blue Devils. But Williamstown coach Jack Carrier and the Devils have been a fixture at Barre Auditorium when the semifinals and finals roll around.
Dark horse: Williamstown. The Devils are not your garden variety No. 5 seed. They played Hazen very tough both times. Also, beware of No. 3 Bellows Falls. They don’t call coach John Hollar “The Minister of Defense” for nothing.
Fun Fact: Willliamstown and Hazen met in the D-III final in back-to-back years in 2016 and 2017. Hazen won in 2016 but the Blue Devils turned the tables the next year.
DIVISION IV
The favorites: Twin Valley is the No. 1 seed but the Wildcats were roughed up in their own building by Proctor recently. No. 2 Rivendell and No. 3 Proctor have as good a chance as anyone in a tournament that is wide open.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 12 West Rutland at No. 5 Twinfield. Twinfield is good, really good. West Rutland can be really good but you never can be sure which Golden Horde team will show up. If the Westside team that only lost to Proctor by a point and to Rivendell on the road by three points shows up on Wednesday, the Trojans could have a fight on their hands.
Dark horses: There are lots of these in this division and No. 6 Poultney might be as dangerous as any. The Blue Devils had Proctor on the ropes this past week. The Phantoms escaped the Devils’ Den only with an epic comeback. No. 4 Danville has Ian Steele back and have to be considered one of the teams to beat and you will rarely see a better No. 5 seed than Twinfield.
Fun Fact: Rutland County rivals Proctor and Poultney could meet in the quarterfinals and after Proctor’s victory necessitated by a 33-6 run at the end in Poultney last week, the game figures to be one tough ticket. Both teams have a father-son coaching combo. Rick Eaton assists his son Jake Eaton at Proctor and Bob Coloutti Jr. is his father Bob Coloutti’s assistant at Poultney.
