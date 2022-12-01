Proctor High School basketball is as new as a fresh fallen snow.
There is a new coach on the boys team with Matt Parker taking the reins from Jake Eaton and the girls varsity squad will have three new starters.
The expectations are not new. Proctor fans make the pilgrimage to Barre Auditorium for semifinals and finals about as often as anyone.
It could be tougher road to get to Exit 7 off I-89 but it is a new season and everyone has a certain degree of optimism about what lies ahead.
That road for the boys begins on Dec. 9 at the Bob A Tournament in Proctor's cozy Almo Buggiani Gym.
The girls have a longer wait with a late opener of Dec. 19 when Leland & Gray comes to the Buggiani.
BOYS
Parker has three seniors: Joel Denton, Aidan Paige and Bode Richardson.
The junior class is represented by Carter Crossmon, Matt Plucin, Matt Nop, Isaac Parker and Bryan Goda.
There are no sophomores and the freshmen are Chase Razanouski, Aaron Brock and Isiah Fernandez.
"The big focus for us is defensively," coach Parker said.
It is his intention to play fast on the offensive and defensive end.
He believes he has the depth to keep people fresh while playing that style.
"Most of our players can play a lot of minutes," Parker said.
The Phantoms will be undersized with Razanouski the tallest player at 6-foot-1.
"We want to push the pace," Parker said.
There are several players who can direct the show from the point guard position.
"We have three ball handlers," Parker said but Crossmon will definitely be one of them cast in that point guard role
Razanouski, Parker and Denton will be counted on for a lot of rebounding but coach Parker wants to see them get help with the guards crashing the boards.
Razanouski, Brock and Fernandez are not your typical freshmen. They are already seasoned in varsity sports and can make an immediate impact.
Razanouski had a good season on the football field as a wide receiver/defensive back for Otter Valley and Brock and Fernandez were starters on the soccer pitch for the Phantoms.
"We are excited about the Bob A Tournament," Parker said.
"Our goal is to end the season at our best and to know who we are heading into the playoffs."
Twinfield will be the Phantoms' opponent on the opening night of the Bob A Tournament.
Proctor and the Trojans have some recent history. In addition to being invited to the Bob A event each season, Twinfield and Proctor have been frequent foes in the Division IV tournament.
Last year, the Phantoms knocked the Trojans out in the first round. The Phantoms and Trojans met in the championship game in 2016 and 2017 with the Phantoms hoisting the hardware each time.
It is those kinds of moments that Parker wants to see his players attain again someday soon.
GIRLS
The last time the Phantoms were on the floor for a game it was at Barre Auditorium for one of the classic state championship games of all time with West Rutland prevailing 57-56.
The Phantoms would love to get back to that big stage but coach Joe McKearin is most concerned about getting better throughout the year with a team that has only two returning starters — Jen Davine and Isabel Greb.
Davine and Valerie Johnson, who did not play last year, are the only seniors.
Rounding out the squad are Greb, Makyala French, Cadence Goodwin, Emma Palmer, transfer student Madison Baker, Zoe Reynolds and Hailey Gipe.
"I think Isabel and Jenna are going to have to take a greater role this year in handling the ball and as the leaders," McKearin said.
Palmer will give the Phantoms another ball handler.
"Emma will be thrown into the fire and have to handle the ball a lot," McKearin said.
Goodwin will be in the post and counted on for rebounding.
"We are young. We lost a lot of good players," McKearin said.
That means that having the late opener is not a bad thing as the Phantoms get some extra time to get things in place.
"I think we just have to come together," McKearin said.
The opener against Leland & Gray has a little extra sizzle. It was the Rebels who defeated the Phantoms in the Division IV state championship soccer game.
