Rob Purdy is busier than a Wimbledon food vendor selling the event’s signature strawberries and cream on a gorgeous early July day.
The Rutland High boys tennis coach has added the girls team to his duties, at least for the time being.
The Raiders were left without a coach on the girls side so Purdy donned the extra hat.
“I think somebody will step up, he said.
The great thing about all of this is that the players on both teams have had tremendous attitudes.
“The kids on each team are very eager to learn,” Purdy said. “Nobody is fighting it. Whatever drills we do, they are just eating it up.
“Sure I am tired, but I come home really satisfied.”
Remember the hey-day of high school tennis in Rutland City? Maybe not. It’s been some time since the two high schools have sampled glory.
The Mount St. Joseph girls program had a heck of a run, winning three consecutive sate crowns from 1992 through 1994. The Mounties also bagged state titles in 1987 and 1989.
The MSJ boys team has never won a state crown but the Mounties did make it to the semifinals once, dropping a tough 5-4 decision to Brattleboro in 1994.
The Rutland boys won a state championship in 1986 when the Raiders edged Rice 4-3 in the Division I title match.
The Rutland girls program claimed a couple of state crowns, trimming MSJ 5-2 in 1981 and Stowe 5-2 for the 1977 crown.
Yes, there is some tennis history in the city and the two schools would love to recover that.
Longtime Rutland High girls tennis coach Mary Haskell has left and that leaves Purdy coaching both teams indefinitely.
There is a different vibe around MSJ tennis, also. Longtime coach Gary Thompson is not returning and he has been succeeded by Melissa Valgoi.
The Mounties will also have a boys team for the first time in years with Evan Smith at the helm of that squad.
Perhaps someday the tennis rivalry between Rutland and MSJ will be revitalized.
Many can recall when Rutland boasted Zach Weaver and MSJ had Travis Tatko, two of the strongest players in the state.
Playing No. 1 singles, they had dramatic matches against one another that drew good-sized crowds and created a wealth of interest.
We are likely a long way from that happening but everything must start someplace.
And MSJ boys tennis has restarted.
RUTLANDThe Olivia Squared tandem should be somewhere near the top of the singles ladder. Olivia Shipley returns after being the No. 1 singles player last year and Olivia Andrews could be in the No. 2 spot.
Other strong candidates for singles action include Arrika Patorti, Anna Gallipo, Brooke Schaffer and Elizabeth Franzoni.
Patorti, a field hockey and ice hockey player, could be one to watch.
“She is a great athlete. I am super excited to work with her. She has come up through our camps and tennis programs,” Purdy said.
Shipley was solid at No. 1 all last season.
“She is super talented. I just think she needs that extra push to be a little more aggressive,” Purdy said.
Shipley and Andrews are seniors bringing experience to the singles rotation.
Other tentative singles players are Anna Gallipo, Bethany Solari, Patorti, Emma Barclay, Franzoni and Shaeffer.
Doubles candidates include Jayla Eugair, Brianna Greene, Sadie Lewis, Caroline McCormick, Annabelle Mahar, Elizabeth Stoodley, Abbey Watelet, Abbey Hannah Hebert and Carlie Thomas.
The Raiders get an early start on the girls side, hosting Bellows Falls at Whites Playground on April 11 at 4 p.m. The Raiders’ city rivalry game with MSJ takes place on April 14.
The Rutland boys team boasts, in no particular order, seniors Zach Nelson, Zak Arshad, Graham Seidner, Robin Rushing, Ben Cerreta and Eli Rosi as candidates for the singles rotation.
Doubles candidates include Tanner Ciufu, Jack Beach, Tom Goldberg, Sebastian Pell and Brian Kapusta.
The Rutland boys do not open the campaign until April 20 when Hartford visits the Whites Playground courts.
MSJ
Evan Smith, a math teacher, and Melissa Valgoi were sitting around talking one day and an idea hit them like a Roger Federer serve.
“We said, ‘nobody is stepping up to coach tennis so let’s do it,’” Valgoi said.
They were going to co-coach the girls team, the only tennis team MSJ has had for year and years.
Lo and behold, 11 boys answered the bell so now there is a boys tennis team that will be coached by Smith.
The teams practice together on the Meadow Street courts and the numbers are surprisingly healthy, 30 between the two teams.
The Mount St. Joseph girls jump right into the fire. Their first match is on April 12 against Burr and Burton Academy at the Equinox Resort’s courts.
BBA always puts a good team on the courts. Their girls teams have won seven state crowns, the latest coming in 2014. They made it to the state semifinals in 2021 where they dropped a tough 4-3 match to Montpelier.
The captains for the girls team will be seniors Sophia Hussak and Sarah Guerrier.
Others on the squad include senior Isabelle Gross, junior Lauren Costales, sophomores Elizabeth Williams, Grace Courcelle and Sarah Jane Gregory and freshmen Laney Hussak, Maura Whitman and Tashina Forrest.
The lone senior on the boys team is Ethan Courcelle.
Juniors are Brian Pierce, Richard Casimir, and Ryan Laforest. Malcolm Whitman in the only sophomore and freshmen are Kyle Frankenberg, Mason Greene, Luke Locsin, Myles Donohue, Kingston Cotter, Kyle Costales and Ricky Gillam.
Since it was only a week before the first practice that the Mounties found out they would have a boys team, an abbreviated schedule of six matches has been pieced together.
The boys open the season on April 27 at Hartford and will have their home opener on May 13 against Woodstock.
