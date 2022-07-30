CASTLETON — When you get to the weekend, pitching arms become a precious and often scarce commodity in the Vermont State American Legion Baseball Tournament. The double-elimination event begins on Wednesday and unless you can stay in the winner's bracket the way that Essex Post 91 has, playing so many games, can deplete the most robust pitching staff.
That is why South Burlington coach Cagney Brigham opted to pitch Ray Ray Cheung against Manchester Union Underground despite the fact that Cheung had not thrown a single pitch this Legion season.
The Wildcats had to play two games on Saturday and after beating Colchester 5-4, Brigham handed the ball to Cheung. He gave the Wildcats 5 2/3 innings in an 8-7 victory.
"It was his first outing this year but he had experience on the mound. He did pitch for us last year," Brigham said.
Cheung played for Bridgton Academy during the spring and will begin his collegiate baseball career at Anna Maria College.
It can be a a daunting task when you have to win two games in a single day to stave off elimination.
"It's all about the adrenaline," South Burlington outfielder/pitcher Sully Beers said. "You just have to focus on the first game and once we won that the adrenaline got us going. Our bats were hot. We hit the ball when we needed to."
It is never easy having to battle back in a tournament after suffering an early loss.
"As a team, we felt that loss (to Manchester) was a fluke," Beers said.
Beating their Chittenden County neighbors the Cannons was also a special slice of the day.
"It is a rivalry and they beat us all three times during the season. We really wanted revenge for sure," Beers said.
WILDCATS 5, CANNONS 4
The Cannons looked to be in command with a 4-0 lead after putting up two runs in the second inning and two more in the top of the fourth.
Colchester pitcher Henry Wood-Lewis was in some jams but was able to wriggle off the hook.
South Burlington broke through for a run in the bottom of the fourth and Beers had settled in on the mound.
Then, the Wildcats' bats came alive in the sixth. They scored four runs to take the lead with consecutive base hits by Augie Leven and Kyle Tanis keying the uprising. Tanis knocked in two runs.
When the inning was over, the Wildcats had sent nine batters to the plate and Teddy Loescher, Leven, Tanis and Beers had scored.
Keegan Goodwin still had to keep the Cannons from scoring in the seventh and he did the job with the aid of a spectacular play by second baseman Liam O'Connor.
"They had a couple of big hits when they needed to have them," Colchester coach Tyler Bushey said.
"There were a lot of good memories made by our players this summer. We have players from two schools (Colchester and Burlington) and they really came together. There were a lot of friendships made.
"We lose a lot of our pitching but we will compete again next season."
Leven had three hits for South Burlington in the leadoff spot.
Dylan Grimm had two base hits for the Cannons.
WILDCATS 8, MANCHESTER 7
Manchester struck for two runs in the top of the first, an inning where Jack McCoy and Southern Division Player of the Year Trevor Greene had back-to-back hits.
But South Burlington had a loud answer in the bottom of the first, scoring four times. The first four batters in the lineup — Leven, Tanis, Beers and Cole Tarrant — scored.
The Wildcats kept that lead until Union Underground scored two in the sixth to knot the score at 7-7.
Manchester didn't exactly tattoo the ball to push the runs across. An error, an infield hit and a walk fueled the inning.
The Wildcats plated the winning run when Cheung's sacrifice fly brought home Cooper Smith in the bottom of the sixth.
Tanis and Beers had two hits apiece to lead South Burlington's offense.
Leading Manchester at the plate were Greene with a double, single and RBI, McCoy with two hits and Sam Steinman with an RBI double.
Steinman made one of the defensive gems of the game in center field, robbing Smith of a base hit with a sensational diving catch of a line drive.
Manchester's Griff Briggs made another eye-popping defensive play at third base with a backhand stab to take a base hit away from O'Connor.
NOTES: Will Addington is Manchester's Swiss army knife. He was the starting pitcher, has been the catcher much of the tournament and played numerous positions during the spring and summer for Burr and Burton Academy and Union Underground. ... Beers is headed to Bangor, Maine to play baseball for Husson University. ... Cole Tarrant will play his baseball at Hobart where Jack McCoy's older brothers Joey and Jay McCoy are defensive backs for the football team that is nationally ranked (No. 23) in the d3football.con preseason Top 25 Poll.
