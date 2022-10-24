Some years the No. 1 seeds for boys soccer playoffs are simply unstoppable.
This time around, many of the scariest teams are lurking farther down in the brackets.
It’s certainly not one of those seasons where the top dogs will waltz through the tournament in ceremonial fashion to collect their prize. South Burlington (11-1-2), Montpelier (13-0-1), Vergennes (11-1-2) and Rivendell (11-1) worked hard to earn the pole position and are all worthy of that status. However, backing up the hype and avoiding upsets will be a tall task.
To be fair, the Wolves, Solons, Commodores and Raptors aren’t in serious jeopardy of enduring crash-and-burn exits in their first matches. South Burlington and Vergennes get byes into the quarterfinals, while Montpelier and Rivendell face playdown opponents with just one victory apiece.
The chance of history repeating itself from the 2000 or 2020 tourney shockers is slim. It was 22 years ago when goalie Caleb Teske led No. 16 Lyndon to a penalty-kick shootout victory over No. 1 CVU. And two years ago No. 15 Lake Region stunned eight-time defending champ Stowe in the first round by prevailing, 1-0, on a penalty kick in regulation.
The 2022 top seeds should be safe early, but they’ll also spend some extra time selecting their top five penalty-kick shooters in case things get interesting. In D-I, South Burlington could face a semifinal clash with a surging Essex squad that recently beat CVU and boasts four straight victories.
Montpelier’s bid to record the only undefeated season in program history could be tested in the quarterfinals. The D-II Solons may host a mercurial Rice squad that nearly beat South Burlington at the start of the season and won its first match as a No. 13 seed last year.
Vergennes proved its mettle with two victories over Rice and is riding a seven-game unbeaten streak. But the Commodores are 1-6 all-time in the semifinals and this year they may have to beat Woodstock or Enosburg to reach the title match. And even if Vergennes does punch its ticket to final, the reward is likely to be a date with a Stowe squad that is 13-2 in championship appearances.
Rivendell hasn’t exactly been dominant during its 11-match winning streak, triumphing by a single goal six times. The Raptors will have to eliminate Long Trail or MSJ in the quarterfinals before potentially facing Twin Valley or Twinfield-Cabot in the semifinals. Getting to the finals would be a major accomplishment, but then Rivendell could play a Winooski team that’s also rattled off 11 straight victories.
DIVISION IThe favorite: No. 2 CVU. The Redhawks (11-3) will face St. Johnsbury or Brattleboro in the quarterfinals. They beat potential semifinal opponents Colchester and Mount Mansfield by two goals apiece and cruised to a 5-1 victory over South Burlington five weeks ago.
Dark horse: No. 5 Essex. Last week’s 1-0 victory over CVU was the perfect springboard for an 8-5-1 Hornets squad that also beat Colchester and tie Mount Mansfield. Essex downed first-round opponent BFA-St. Albans three weeks ago and could visit No. 4 Mount Anthony in the quarterfinals. The Patriots struggled late in the season, losing to Rutland and settling for ties with Brattleboro and Burr and Burton.
Best first-round matchup: No. 9 Burr and Burton at No. 8 Rutland. The Bulldogs (6-7-1) suffered losses of 2-1 and 1-0 against Rutland (5-8-1) in the regular season. Rutland was outscored 23-4 during non-league matches vs. Metro Division opponents, while BBA was outscored 8-2.
Longest trip: No. 10 Brattleboro at No. 7 St. Johnsbury (2 hours/123 miles)
Fun fact: It’s been over 20 years since a Southern Vermont League team has hoisted the D-I trophy. Rutland earned a 1-0 victory over Essex in the 2001 final, while Mount Anthony cruised to a 4-0 win over CVU in the 1989 championship.
DIVISION II
The favorite: No. 3 Harwood. Jordan Shullenberger should have plenty of chances to break the school’s all-time record for goals after tying Tor Fiske’s mark of 70 in the regular-season finale. The Highlanders (12-2) play defending champ Milton in the playdowns and could host a favorable quarterfinal matchup with North Country after routing the Falcons, 9-0, last week. Harwood may hit the road for a semifinal at Middlebury. HU senior Cole Hill, Fiske’s nephew, scored his team’s lone goal against current Middlebury senior Owen Lawton three years ago during the Tigers’ 2-1 semifinal victory in overtime.
Dark horse: No. 8 Rice. The Green Knights (6-8) had a much tougher schedule than playdown opponent Stratton (5-4-1) and will attempt to pounce early if the Bears suffer from some bus legs. Rice is 4-0 in championship matches after capturing the D-II title in 2014 and then beating CVU for the D-I crown the following year.
Best first-round matchup: No. 10 Otter Valley at No. 7 Mt. Abraham. The Eagles (5-7-2) held their own in the Lake Division and kept things close during a 2-1 loss to D-I Colchester. The Otters (7-7) were competitive during a 2-1 defeat at Hartford and will attempt to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1999.
Longest trip: No. 9 Stratton at No. 8 Rice (110 miles/ 2 hours, 30 minutes)
Fun fact: U-32 assistant coach Brian Clark was a starting defender for the 1989 UVM men’s team that went 19-3-1. The 1985 Raiders graduate guarded future U.S. national team star Alexi Lalas during the Cats’ 2-1 Elite 8 loss to Rutgers.
DIVISION III
The favorite: No. 2 Stowe. The Raiders (11-3) are a close-knit group with five sets of siblings plus two cousins. Their path to another championship could include a quarterfinal vs. BFA-Fairfax or Hazen. Stowe earned a 2-1 victory over possible semifinal foe Peoples Academy.
Dark horse: No. 5 Woodstock. The Wasps (9-5) breezed to a 5-1 victory over first-round opponent Fair Haven during Saturday’s regular-season final. A quarterfinal victory at Enosburg (10-3-1) is highly possible, especially after the Hornets tied D-IV Richford and lost to Winooski last week.
Best first-round matchup: No. 9 Green Mountain at No. 8 White River. The Wildcats (8-5-1) and Chieftains (6-7-1) settled for a scoreless draw a month ago. Green Mountain enters the tourney with a three-game winning streak. White River’s string of six straight victories ended with Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Otter Valley.
Longest trip: No. 15 Bellows Falls at No. 2 Stowe (114 miles/2 hours)
Fun fact: Raiders coach Shane Bufano spent the previous two years pulling double duty at the helm of both Stowe and NCAA Division III squad NVU-Johnson. He also juggled parenting duties and is the President and Director of Coaching for the Queen City Football Club.
DIVISION IV
The favorite: No. 2 Winooski. The Spartans (11-2) outscored reigning D-III champ Enosburg 6-1 during a pair of victories. Their resume also includes 3-0 victories over BFA-Fairfax and Twinfield-Cabot. Winooski cruised to 8-0 victories over potential quarterfinal opponents Richford and Danville. After going 1-4 in semifinal matches, this could finally be the Spartans’ year to claim its first crown.
Dark horse: No. 6 Grace Christian. The Bennington school (6-6) has never competed in the tourney but is hoping the first time’s the charm. Grace Christian only faced three Vermont schools in the regular season, defeating Springfield, Bellows Falls and Leland & Gray. A playdown victory over Proctor (5-8-1) could set up an intriguing quarterfinal vs. No. 3 Arlington (11-2-2)
Best first-round matchup: No. 10 Danville at No. 7 Richford. The Bears (5-9) endured an early-season 4-1 loss to the Falcons (6-6-1) before putting up a much stronger fight during a 4-3 overtime loss a month ago. Danville hasn’t won a playoff game in five years but has the talent to make it happen Wednesday.
Longest trip: No. 2 Winooski- No. 15 Blue Mountain (75 Miles/1 hour, 30 minutes)
Fun fact: The cooperative Twinfield-Cabot squad (9-4) is on the rise after several years of incremental improvement. Cabot made its lone trip to the final in 2000 and suffered a 1-0 loss to Twinfield, giving the Trojans their only title in program history.
