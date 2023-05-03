Postseason play is right around the corner for the Castleton University baseball and softball teams.
Both squads can rest easy knowing they’re in playoff position in their respective Little East Conference tournaments, but know there is plenty on the line for them in the final weekend of the regular season.
The Castleton baseball team enters its Friday doubleheader at home with Southern Maine with a 6-8 mark in LEC play, good for sixth place in the conference. That leaves the Spartans currently in the final of six spots for an LEC tournament berth.
The Spartans can better that positioning and potentially move to fifth with a doubleheader sweep on Friday against the Huskies.
Castleton has really found its groove late in the season, winning its last four LEC games. Overall, the Spartans have been winners in seven of their last nine contests.
Southern Maine provides a tough challenge in maintaining that standard. The Huskies have had a similar season to Castleton overall, hovering around the .500 mark, but have done their best work in conference play.
Southern Maine comes into the Friday double dip with a 10-4 LEC mark and has won its last six conference games.
Castleton’s offense has really come to play as of late, scoring 13 or more runs in three of its last five wins during this late surge. The Spartans are also coming off a massive comeback win against non-conference Union on Tuesday.
Jackson Cardozo, Tyler McLain and Kannon Dush are all batting healthily about .300 and guys like Reece de Castro, Evan Keegan, Hunter Perkins and Addison Shaub provide a ton of thump in the batting order.
Riley Orr has lived up to his ace billing for Castleton with a 2.47 earned run average on the mound.
The top of the LEC is as elite as they come. Conference-leading Rhode Island College is receiving votes in the most recent d3baseball.com poll and second-place Eastern Connecticut is ranked No. 13 in that poll.
Castleton’s Friday doubleheader with Southern Maine is slated for 12 and 3 p.m. start times at Spartan Field.
The Castleton softball team closes its regular season on Saturday with a home doubleheader against Western Connecticut.
The Spartans are pretty much locked into either the No. 4 or No. 5 seed in the LEC tournament, after getting swept by Southern Maine, the team right ahead of CU in the standings, on Sunday.
Castleton has hit a bit of a roadblock in conference play as of late. After a three-game winning streak in LEC play, the Spartans have dropped four of their last five conference games.
Castleton, who is 7-7 in the league, will be playing a motivated Wolves team on Saturday. Western Connecticut sits at 4-10 in conference play, and with a strong showing against the Spartans, could leapfrog UMass Boston for the final of six spots in the conference tournament, if the Beacons falter.
The Wolves have lost a trio of LEC games in a row, but all three contests were close. They took current No. 2 seed UMass Dartmouth into extra innings last Friday, losing by a run and lost by just two runs in the second game of that doubleheader.
A recent bugaboo for Western Connecticut has been scoring runs, pushing across just three in its last three games, and Castleton figures to make that hard on them on Saturday.
Olivia Joy has been the ace of deep Spartan pitching staff with a 2.71 ERA. Alexis Rogers has a 3.17 ERA and Katie Gallagher has a 3.34 ERA. When called upon, Lauren Ross, Alexis Brouillette and Dana Elkins have been reliable as well.
Castleton has a proven ability to put runs on the board, ranking second in the conference in runs scored heading into the weekend.
Samera Rideout has been a huge piece of the puzzle in her first year with the Spartans, batting .390 with a pair of homers and a team-high 25 runs batted in. Veteran Hannah Mosher is batting .358 with four homers, while Brouillette, Allie Almond and Rogers are all batting above .300 as well.
Rhode Island College is the squad that is looking to snatch the No. 4 seed away from the Spartans. The Anchorwomen have an identical 7-7 mark in LEC play.
RIC plays UMass Boston for a doubleheader on Saturday. As mentioned, the Beacons sit in sixth in the LEC currently, so plenty is on the line.
Castleton’s Saturday doubleheader with Western Connecticut is slated for 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. start times at Spartan Field.
