Toni Poalino was at the Burlington airport Thursday waiting to board a plane. She bought a one-way ticket to Indianapolis. She and daughter Gabby would be driving back home as the result of Gabby receiving notification this week that Purdue University would be shutting down in favor of remote learning for the rest of the school year.
The COVID-19 virus was also denying Gabby the experience of traveling to Beijing for the month of May. An athletic training major, she was going to be spending that month at the Olympic village for the 2022 Winter Olympics, where she would have learned Chinese techniques in athletic training.
But Gabby is not the only member of her family losing out on experiences.
Toni is the co-coach of the Otter Valley softball team with Kelly Trayah, and the Otters are (or were) poised to make a run back to the state championship game, where they lost in 2019 to Mount Abraham.
The Otters boast lots of experience with seven seniors and seem to have the goods for another run at the big game.
The OV softball players had been working feverishly since the end of last season raising money for their own spring training trip to Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Florida.
But COVID-19 threatens not only the trip to Dodgertown but also the high school softball season.
The Vermont Principals’ Association has pushed the first day of practice from March 23 to April 6 in hopes the season can be salvaged, but nobody seems that confident that the season can be preserved in some form.
High school and college teams have used Dodgertown heavily for years for their own spring training. But Dodgertown is under the direction of Major League Baseball, which has shut down for eight weeks.
“No final decision has been made yet but it is probably not going to happen,” Poalino said of the Florida excursion.
“It is very frustrating. These girls have been working so hard at fundraising. The seniors are going to be missing out on so much — proms, class trips.
“I am hoping we can get out on the field and give them some kind of send-off.”
BFA-St. Albans, Mount Abraham, White River Valley and West Rutland are hoping they get a chance to defend their softball state titles, just as the CVU, Fair Haven and White River Valley baseball teams are hoping they get a chance to defend their crowns in baseball.
Miracles have sprung from diamonds throughout history. There were the Miracle Mets of 1969, the Miracle of Coogan’s Bluff for the Giants’ incredible comeback pennant capped by Bobby Thomson’s home run in 1951 and the Miracle Braves of 1914.
The softball Otters, along with every other Vermont baseball and softball team, is rooting for something more miraculous — the Miracle of 2020.
