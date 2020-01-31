When they stopped the game Thursday night to recognize Fair Haven's Ryleigh Coloutti's 1,000-point achievement as a junior in the girls basketball game against Burr and Burton Academy, her sister Halle Coloutti gave a heartfelt speech about Ryleigh.
You have to wonder whether Halle, an outstanding player in her own right, would have ascended to the 1,000-point plateau were it not for being bitten by the injury bug as frequently as she was.
Not surprisingly, siblings are well represented on Vermont's 1,000-point honor roll.
Oxbow sisters Jade (2,114 points) and Jasmyn Huntington (2,079) are the two top career scorers in Vermont girls high school basketball history.
Then, there are twins Bobby and Courtney Rohrig. Could their parents possibly have imagined their babies in Springfield Hospital would grow up to play basketball at Black River High in Ludlow and reach their 1,000-point milestone in the same week - Courtney for the girls team and Bobby for the Presidents in boys basketball.
Twins scoring 1,000 in the same week is rare enough, but how about Joey and Joel Farley reaching their 1,000-point in the same game 18 seconds apart.
They accomplished that "Ripley's Believe or Not" feat on Dec. 13, 2003, for Rivendell in a 61-35 victory over Chelsea.
How about two sets of four brothers all attaining the milestone? Bernie (2,061), Keith (2.049), Kevin (1.334) and Kyle (1.250) reached the cherished plateau at Rice Memorial.
There were also an awful lot of points packed into the Johnson house on 10 Brainerd Avenue in St. Albans. Matt (2,121), Matt (1,484), Glenn (1,294) and Dan (1,225) were honored on their big nights in a BFA-St. Albans uniform.
Cabot's Roz Vara and Ashley Marcotte are believed to be the only teammates to reach the standard in the same game in girls basketball.
Other boys basketball teammates to light up the gym with a 1,000-point ceremony on the same night were Leland & Gray's Kevin Cobb and Matt Moore. They joined the 1,000-point club on Jan. 31, 1995, against Whitingham.
