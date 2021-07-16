Following last weekend’s Mid-Season Championships, Devil’s Bowl Speedway is turning the corner into the second half of its 2021 season.
While teams prepare for the final few months of the season, the point battles remain tight in multiple divisions.
The closest of the weekly divisions is the Mini Stocks, where Chris Sumner (506 points) holds a six-point edge over Craig Kirby with Daryl Gebo 24 points off the lead pace.
Kirby and Sumner were both top 10 in the race at the Mid-Season Championships. Gabo has a convincing lead in the Rookie standings.
The Limited Sportsman division has even more drivers bunched up in the points standings. Austin Comes has 468 points, but last weekend’s winner Beau Reeves is hot on his tail just eight points back. Evan Roberts and Troy Audet are one and two points off Reeves’ total respectively.
A second-place finish in the Sportsman Modified race where double points were on the line proved huge for defending champion Demetrios Drellos (564), who opened up a 76-point lead over rival Vince Quenneville (488). Justin Comes is in striking distance at 460.
Johnny Bruno holds a 40-point edge in the Rookie standings.
Chris Murray (599) holds a 38-point lead in the Super Stock standings over Paul Braymer, following his sixth win in 11 starts. Murray has finished in the top 10 every time he’s raced this season.
Chuck Bradford, who is third in the overall standings, has a massive edge in the Rookie Standings.
Ray Hanson remained in the driver’s seat of the Mini Sprint standings with a fourth-place finish last weekend. Hanson has 638 points and leads Kaidin White by 61 points. Kamden Duffy is also less than 100 off the lead pace.
Gage Provencher is 70 points up in the Rookie standings.
The Community College of Vermont presents the action at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday, as the Mohawk Valley Vintage Dirt Modified Series returns to Vermont along with the track’s five weekly divisions. Racing starts at 7 p.m.
Grandstand admission is $12 for adults and $5 for children (12 and under). Tickets will be available online at https://buytickets.at/devilsbowlspeedway and at the speedway on race day. Infield drive-in parking will be $20 for adults and free for kids, with tickets available at the speedway; infield parking is open from 5:30 p.m. to 6:50 p.m.
THUNDER ROAD
Corliss repeats
BARRE — Hometown racer Jason Corliss left NASCAR’s Ryan Preece and everyone else behind on the way to his second straight Essex Equipment Vermont Governor’s Cup victory at Barre’s Thunder Road on Thursday.
Corliss took the lead from three-time track champion Derrick O’Donnell on lap 41 of the 150-lap event and dusted the 27-car field en route to a statement win.
It was the third Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model win for Corliss this season and the 23rd of his career. The triumph moved Corliss into sole possession of second place on the track’s all-time Late Model wins list in front of a huge crowd watching both at the track and live on FloRacing.
Former Essex Equipment Vermont Governor’s Cup winner Brooks Clark earned the pole and led the first 34 laps. Behind him, the only early drama came on lap 11 when Wolcott’s Marcel J. Gravel cut a tire and slid into the turn one tire barriers, forcing his retirement from the race.
Clark pulled away at first on the restart but came back to the field just as O’Donnell and Corliss were making their moves. O’Donnell swung to the outside of Clark and took the lead on lap 35 with Corliss right behind him. The reigning champion made the former champion’s stay at the front short-lived at Corliss, who started seventh, blasted around O’Donnell on the high line to take the lead with 41 circuits complete.
The second and final caution on lap 45 for Andy Hill’s encounter with the turn three wall was the only thing that slowed Corliss from there. When the green flag came back out, Corliss was gone, showing why he is one of the most accomplished racers in Thunder Road’s modern area. O’Donnell fell behind Clark for a stretch, but even after retaking the second spot on lap 92, he had trouble making the #66VT larger in his windshield.
The action was fierce from fourth on back, with Kyle Pembroke and Scott Dragon fighting their way from deeping in the field. Preece, Chip Grenier, Tyler Cahoon, Matthew Smith, and others were part of a huge pack battling for every position and point they could get.
But Corliss was so dominant that he caught this pack in the closing laps. With a straightaway and four laps cars between himself and O’Donnell, Corliss chose not to force the issue. Instead, he cruised to the Governor’s Cup win, which was presented by Governor Phil Scott and Preece after they climbed out of their race cars.
