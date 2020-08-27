WEST HAVEN — With two nights of racing at Devil’s Bowl Speedway this weekend, points in the track standings will be up for grabs.
Following last Sunday’s rain out of the Charlie LaDuc Memorial event, the speedway will be as busy as ever with a pair of events as the season enters its last month.
There are multiple points battles where the top two drivers are separated by five or less points.
The closest competition so far is in the Pro Stock division, where Josh Coonradt has 211 points, which is only two better than Kim Duell. Coonradt’s two wins to Duell’s one has made the difference. Scott Towslee has been a top-five finisher in all three races and sits 10 points behind the leader in third.
The Limited Sportsman division has looked like a two-person race to the top this season. Anthony Warren leads defending division champion Johnny Bruno by five points. Bruno leads the division with four wins, but Warren’s consistency and his two wins give him the edge.
Andrew FitzGerald leads the way in the Super Stock division with 505 points, better than second-place Russ Farr by 80 points. Farr is three points up on Ronnie Alger heading into the weekend.
In the Mini Stocks, Chris Conroy’s two wins have helped him to the top of the standings. He’s up by 53 points on Craig Kirby and 70 points on Chris Sumner.
Cody O’Brien’s division-leading four wins has him atop the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint standings. Three-time winner Austin Chaves is in striking distance, along with Samantha Mulready and Kamden Duffy.
In the Pepsi Sportsman Modified division, there are four drivers within 100 points of each other. Demetrios Drellos has 534 points in first, followed by division wins leaders Adam Pierson and Bobby Hackel. Three-time defending division champion Kenny Tremont Jr. is in fourth.
Saturday is the Prelude to the 200 event, which has four Devil’s Bowl weekly divisions competing, highlighted by a “Win & You’re In” Sportsman Modified feature for a guaranteed spot in the upcoming Vermont 200. The Enduro division will also be in action.
The Super Stocks are off Saturday night, but are back in action on Sunday for the makeup of last week’s rain out. All of the track’s weekly divisions will be competing.
ACT heads to MaineWATERBURY — The American-Canadian Tour (ACT) travels north to Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway this Saturday for round six of the 2020 season. A special “Night Before the 250” card also kicks off a three-week stretch that could decide who wins the 29th ACT Late Model Tour championship.
Saturday’s 150-lap event is the second of three visits this year to the famous 3/8-mile oval. While it may officially be the undercard to Sunday’s Oxford 250, the Saturday program will be star-studded in its own right with household names such as Jimmy Hebert, D.J. Shaw, Ryan Kuhn, Bryan Kruczek, and Dillon Moltz trying to grab the glory.
Eight days after the Oxford 150, the ACT Late Model Tour is back at Barre’s Thunder Road for the Optical Expressions Berlin Labor Day Classic 200.
The battle starts at the top for the 2020 ACT championship. It is still a three-horse race between Williamstown’s Hebert, Center Conway, N.H.’s Shaw, and East Bridgewater, Mass. native Kuhn.
Hebert has been nearly unstoppable this year, finding his way onto the podium at four of the five events contested to date. He holds a 12-point edge over Shaw.
There are plenty of other things to watch when the feature rolls onto the track Saturday. West Burke’s Jesse Switser sits fifth in points in his first full-time ACT season. Graniteville’s Stephen Donahue and his father John Donahue are fast almost every time out but are searching desperately for some good luck. Meanwhile, Derek Gluchacki, Marcel J. Gravel and Tom Carey III are locked in a close battle for Rookie of the Year.
Racing gets started Saturday at 4:30 p.m. for the “Night Before the 250”. The Oxford Plains 150 is part a program that also includes the PASS Modifieds, Oxford Street Stocks, Northeast Classic Lites and Wicked Good Vintage Racing Association.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Middlebury axes fall sports
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College athletics announced earlier this week that they will not hold any athletic competition during the fall semester.
“We had hoped when we sent an earlier communication about the NESCAC decision regarding fall sports that there might be a possibility for limited competition, but current national conditions with COVID-19 require us to adopt a more definitive policy,” said Director of Athletics Erin Quinn and Provost Jeff Cason, in a joint athletics press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.