Brian Albertazzi and Rutland Country Club's Garren Poirier often would play golf together when Albertazzi was growing up in Killington and attending Woodstock Union High School.
The pair made quite the team too, winning the 2009 L.D. Pierce Invitational.
Fast forward 12 years and Albertazzi and Poirier were playing for another Pierce championship, but this time on opposite sides.
This time around, Poirier got the best of his good friend, winning the 72nd annual Pierce tournament with his partner Evan Russell, from Champlain Country Club, 4-and-2 over Albertazzi and his partner Matt Barnard at Rutland Country Club on Sunday.
"Brian and I have played together for like 20 years," Poirier said. "It was cool (playing him today). It was more comfortable that I was with him than somebody else. I know Brian's game. We have played so many times together."
Poirier and Russell, both former Vermont Amateur champions, teamed together last year and were knocked out in the semifinals. They had a difficult road this tournament, but persevered and came through with big shots when they needed to.
Grabbing a lead was huge for the veteran duo.
"Stuffing it on 1 and than (Evan) stuffed it on 3, being 2-up is huge right off the bat, Poirier said.
Having an early edge is something Poirier and Russell haven't had often throughout the tournament.
They trailed for the majority of their Sunday morning semifinal match against Seth Anderson and Michael Walsh and they needed an improbable comeback against former Pierce winners Nick Taylor and Steve Burak on Saturday to even qualify for the Sunday Championship Flight semifinals.
"We didn't know that feeling," Russell said. "We've been playing behind the whole tournament."
"It was nice to have a lead and kind of relax a bit," Poirier said.
Alberatazzi and Barnard narrowed the lead with some great putting, especially from Albertazzi, midway through the round. Albertazzi buried birdies on the ninth and 11th holes.
"Brian is one the best putters I've ever met," Poirier said.
Poirier and Russell were able to keep their opponents at bay with consistent play and on 16, Russell buried a long birdie putt to end the match.
It was Poirier's third Pierce win, having won with Albertazzi in 2009 and Herb Aikens in 2017. It was Russell's first Pierce title.
For Poirier and his Rutland clubmates, Pierce weekend is a special one, something the club looks forward to every year. To win the tournament on top that, feels great for the veteran golfer.
"It's very special. All year long, we all talk to each other and chirp each other, especially with Drake (Hull) and Jared (Nelson) and Max (Major) and Frankie (Sanborn) and all the boys. It's nice. Evan and I click very well with how we play together."
Poirier and Russell fell down early in their 1-up semifinal win against the top-seeded Anderson and Walsh.
Walsh's par on the first hole gave his side a 1-up advantage, before a Poirier birdie on 3 tied the match. Pars from Anderson and Walsh on 5 and a birdie from Walsh on 6 gave the top-seeded duo a 2-up lead and they held an advantage until the 13th hole.
On 13, Poirier and Russell both birdied to tie the match and took the lead on 14. Anderson and Walsh tied it on 15, before the 2021 champions pulled ahead to win.
Albertazzi and Barnard took on second-seeded Max Major and Frankie Sanborn in the semifinals and went 1-up through two holes. Major and Sanborn tied the match on 3 and it went between a tie and 1-up lead for Major and Sanborn for much of the front nine.
Just like he did in the championship match, Albertazzi birdied the ninth hole and that tied the match.
The Pierce runner-ups wouldn't trail from there. They took the lead on 10 and didn't look back, winning the match 2-and-1.
The Championship Flight consolation bracket was won by Country Club of Barre's Eric Lajeunesse and Troy Evans, who beat Sam Major and Cody Booska 1-up on Sunday.
