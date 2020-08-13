BRANDON — Rutland Country Club’s Garren Poirier has filled up one hand with Vermont Golf Association Mid-Amateur championships and now he’s looking to start filling the other.
Poirier, a five-time Mid-Amateur champion, set himself up well with a 4-under qualifying round Thursday at Neshobe Golf Club to lock up the No. 2 seed in the match play portion of the tournament that begins on Friday and concludes on Sunday in Brandon.
The ever-consistent Poirier was just that Thursday morning. Outside of a pair of consecutive bogeys late in the round, Poirier was in control. After getting a par on the opening hole, he birdied the second hole. He birdied the fifth hole and had pars on the rest of the front nine.
On the back nine, this year’s Vermont Amateur champion came out hot, grabbing a birdie on three of the first five holes, including a pair on par-5s. He bogeyed 14 and 15, before turning it around on 16 with his last birdie of the day.
Dorset Field Club’s Taylor Mattingly was the only golfer to outpace the defending champion. Spurred on by eight birdies, Mattingly shot a 66 on the par-72 course, heading into the clubhouse at 6-under.
Champlain Country Club’s Evan Russell (3-under) and Okemo Valley Golf Club’s Glen Boggini (1-under) were the only other golfers to finish above par.
Boggini, coming from the Ludlow-based course, had four birdies, netting two on the front and back nines.
The man who fell to Poirier in last year’s match play final, Country Club of Barre’s Eric Lajeunesse, had a strong opening round to secure the No. 6 seed. He shot even-par and birdied a pair of holes.
Rutland’s Frankie Sanborn played well to lock up the No. 7 seed. Sanborn, who was the top qualifier in last year’s match play bracket, had four birdies on the day. He looked to be a top-five qualifier once again this year, but a double bogey on the 18th hole dropped him back a few spots, as he finished even-par.
Montague Golf Club’s Bill Wilkinson’s three-birdie day helped him grab the No. 9 seed match play. Wilkinson was over-par heading into the back nine, but got back to even-par on 12. A birdie and bogey later on the back nine kept him at even-par.
A pair of central Vermont golfers find themselves in the middle of the pack of 32 match play qualifiers.
Country Club of Barre’s Mitchell Evans shot just below par at 1-over. Evans had three birdies, but a pair of bogeys on the front and back nine, kept him below the par line. His score was good enough for 14th.
Country Club of Vermont’s Michael Coakley had a similar round to Evans with a trio of birdies. What kept him back from being on the higher-seeded end of the bracket was a double bogey on 15, which brought him to 2-over, where he finished. Coakley will be the No. 17 seed, setting him up for a possible clash with Mattingly in the second round if he gets past the round of 32.
Rutland Country Club had three more round of 32 qualifiers with Dan Cole, Matthew Seager and Nicholas Ouellette all shooting 3-over.
Barre’s Parker Fothergill and Zach Dukette qualified as well.
The cut line was 3-over, leaving a bunch of local golfers out of contention for the title.
Rutland’s Stephen Waite, Dan Keith, Matt Wilkinson, Dominick Maniery, Corey Taylor and Bryan Pell were all within three strokes of the cut line.
Other notable players to not make the cut included: John Franzoni, Greg Birsky, Curt Hier, Ben Spittle, William Hadden, Thomas Deck, Brett Roland, Jake Eaton, Bill Crossmon, Walker Allen, Dean Ferrara, Jonathan Gicewicz, Peter Mittendorf, Chad Hayes, Bill Evans, Peter Duncan, Mark Stoutes, Tyler Moore, Raymond Bostock and Jamie Sikora.
Round of 32 match play action starts Friday morning.
