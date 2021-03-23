PROCTOR — Maggie McKearin drained pressure-packed free throws for Proctor late in the game, Isabel Greb got key hoops all night and the Phantoms’ defense was as sturdy as the Marble Bridge in the middle of town. It added up to a 55-48 victory over Mid-Vermont Christian in Tuesday night’s Division IV semifinal girls basketball at Almo Buggiani Gym.
McKearin had 22 points and Greb 17.
The game was tight throughout but McKearin showed uncommon poise. There was one point with less than three minutes to play that she made six of seven from the stripe.
“She is always composed,” said teammate Rachel Stuhlmueller. “When she’s shooting free throws in practice, she is so focused it’s like she doesn’t know there is anyone around.”
The Phantoms and Eagles played a wild high-scoring affair at MVC during the season, the Phantoms prevailing 70-67.
“Our defense wasn’t very good in that first game. We were not moving our feet,” Stuhlmueller said.
The Eagles are tough to defend. Sisters Hayley and Sydney Goodwin are prolific scorers.
This time the plan was to play a zone but make certain to know where Hayley and Sydney were at all times.
Hayley wound up with 19 points and Sydney 13.
“They can both score in so many different ways,” Proctor coach Joe McKearin said. “We focused on not losing them.”
They also had to keep a body on Sydney at all times in order to try to win the rebounding battle.
McKearin completed her double-double by snaring 12 rebounds. Stuhlmueller pulled down eight more and Greb and Laci French had six boards each.
This year due to COVID, the semifinal games are played on the home floor of the highest seeded team rather than the Barre Auditorium.
It quickly became apparent in this one, that The Aud and fans are not essential to create playoff intensity. Bodies were flying around and players were hitting the floor hard.
“We knew this game was going to be intense,” Stuhlmueller said. “We only won by three points over there and we knew they were not going away easily.”
The first quarter was a stark contrast to the game in Quechee where 137 points were scored. Both teams grinded and got after it on defense. When the stanza was over, the Phantoms had an 8-6 lead.
The Phantoms took a 21-16 lead to halftime and then looked ready to put some distance between them and the Eagles. Hope Kelley and McKearin had layups for the Phantoms that ballooned their lead to 25-16.
But MVC answered. Sydney Goodwin nailed a 3-pointer, Rachel Horner-Richardson scored on a putback and Hayley Goodwin scored to close it to 25-23.
Greb came alive late in the third quarter. She made two free throws, kissed one off the glass from 12 feet, connected on a 3-pointer and then rang up a transition layup. Greb’s spree cushioned the lead to 36-28.
Stuhlmueller swished an 8-footer for the first points of the fourth quarter, pumping her fist as she ran back down the floor. She knew all points were precious because the Goodwin sisters can bring the Eagles back quickly.
They did come back but it wasn’t Hayley or Sydney making the long-distance shots. Horner-Richardson and Skye Whitcomb made consecutive 3s for MVC that tied the score at 38-38.
But McKearin had the answer. She meshed a 3-pointer with 5:40 remaining to give the Phantoms a lead they never surrendered.
Sydney Goodwin’s free throw with 4:32 left closed the margin to 41-39 but Kelley had a layup, French stole the ball and McKearin cashed in two free throws to give Proctor some breathing room at 45-39 with 3:28 to go.
MVC had to foul at that point and McKearin had the ball in her hands most of the time.
“We knew we had to stay with 14 (Hayley) and 11 (Sydney) all the time and we had to get a body on 11 on the offensive glass,” Stuhlmueller said.
The formula worked but it was anything but easy.
“That was scary. I knew it would be that kind of a game,” Joe McKearin said.
The No. 2 seeded Phantoms take a 10-1 record to Barre on Saturday to face No. 4 Danville for the title.
Danville was a 44-22 winner over No. 1 and previously undefeated West Rutland in the other semifinal on Tuesday.
West Rutland had all five starters missing due to COVID protocol.
“My heart goes out to West Rutland,” Joe McKearin said.
No. 3 Mid-Vermont finishes at 9-3.
