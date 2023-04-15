FAIR HAVEN — Mount Abraham softball coach Don McCormick has had some state championship teams at the Bristol school. This one could be his best club yet, he said after the Eagles beat Fair Haven 19-5 in Saturday's game abbreviated to five innings by the 12-run rule.
"Top to bottom, this might be the most athletic team I have had here," McCormick said. "We hit and we hit with power. We can bunt."
They also boast two terrific pitchers in Payton Vincent and Eve McCormick.
The victory puts their record at 2-1 with the loss coming to Missisquoi.
The Slaters fell to 0-2.
Mount Abe starting pitcher Vincent started and pitched three hitless innings before giving way to Gabe LaFreniere.
Vincent retired the first six batters she faced before issuing a walk to Reilly Marsden in the third.
The Slaters already trailed 16-0 when they faced LaFreniere but their first inning against her was a productive one.
The Slaters sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth when they scored all five of their runs. Maddie Eagan, Victoria Redendo and Riley Babbie knocked in runs with base hits in that frame. The big blow was a two-run double by Amelia Munger.
When it was over, Jaylena Haley, Eagan, Elizabeth Munger, Tori Raymond and Redendo had all crossed the plate and the lead had been pared to 16-5.
The Eagles needed another run to get the margin back to 12 in order to shorten the game. They got three of them in the fifth.
Raymond started in the circle for the Slaters and pitched into the fourth before yielding to Babbie.
But neither could stymie the hard-hitting Mount Abe lineup. Maddie Hayden had two base hits in the leadoff spot and Eve McCormick stung the ball every time up, going 3-for-3 with a double.
The Eagles were also gifted with nine walks and two hit batsmen.
Wally Fabian was coaching in place of Bill Jones who had work commitments.
The Fair Haven team is a patchwork quilt that Jones and Fabian hope can be turned into a work of art by the time the playoff pairings are posted on May 29.
The Slaters have six players at new positions this season.
Jaylena Haley is in the important position of catcher after playing the position only three games last season.
She was outstanding at blocking pitches in the dirt.
Considering that, Fabian felt he saw some good things on this day.
"I was very happy with what we did with the bats in that inning," Fabian said.
Softball is serious stuff at Mount Abe and the Eagles recently returned from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where they had several scrimmages and practices.
The Slaters have no games during vacation week and when they return it will be against Otter Valley.
OV coach Kelly Trayah took in Saturday's game in Fair Haven.
