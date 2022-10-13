ORLEANS — Last fall, the Otter Valley boys golf team captured its first state championship in 38 years. The Otters didn't have to wait nearly as long for another one.
The Division II championship hardware is staying in Brandon. Otter Valley defended its crown, shooting 61-over among its top four golfers in Thursday's boys golf state championships at Orleans Country Club.
Otters sophomore Lucas Politano also took home individual medalist honors, shooting 5-over 77 on a windy day in the Northeast Kingdom.
Similar to Otter Valley's sweep in D-II, Burr and Burton Academy did the same in Division I.
BBA shot 32-over as a team to claim its second straight team state championship. Nick O'Donnell took home D-I individual medalist honors, shooting 3-over 75.
Last year, Otter Valley had the target of a state title in sights, but when the target is squarely on a team's back, the pressure intensifies.
"We had pressure going into it. It was nice to go out there and play well," said Otters senior Thomas Politano, who finished in a tie for 4th in Division II.
Hartford and Otter Valley qualified with very similar scores last week at Neshobe Golf Club and were the clear top dogs on that day. It was no surprise that it came down to those two squads.
The Hurricanes were in the clubhouse, finished up at 63-over, when Otter Valley's last golfer was concluding his round. As long as the Otters' final golfer shot 24-over or better, the title belonged to Otter Valley.
That golfer was freshman Jackson Howe. Howe was the lone newcomer to the group that went to States this year, so he was thrown right into the fire in a pressure situation.
He knew he had to put up a decent last hole to make sure his team stayed on top. Howe carded a 5 on the par-4 18th hole and that secured the victory. Howe finished at 23-over.
"It's my first year playing competitive golf, so it was awesome to go out there and win it all," Howe said. "I was so nervous going into today."
It was a special moment for Lucas Politano to earn the D-II medalist honors. Golf talent runs through his family's blood.
A little more than four years ago, his oldest sister Mia Politano, now a standout golfer at Middlebury College, earned her first D-II medal. She, too, was a sophomore.
"It means a lot. I've been working really hard over the years for this," Lucas Politano said. "Moments like those are big to me."
Politano birdied the first hole on Thursday, but ran into some bogey issues late on the back nine that kept him off the lead pace.
He snapped a skid of four straight bogeys on 11 and was as consistent as they come the rest of the way, racking up seven pars on the back nine, including the last four holes.
"I was trying to hit some greens, control the things I can control and I made a bunch of pars," the sophomore said.
The Otter Valley standout got a big challenge from the two other golfers in his group, Mill River's Mattie Serafin and Hartford's Joseph Barwood.
Those three golfers were pretty tight all round long. Serafin started a bit slow, but turned it on on the back nine, shooting 1-over over those holes, sinking a pair of birdies.
"I kept my head up and made some birdies on the back," Serafin said.
Serafin has three more chances to earn the individual medalist honor and after a standout freshman campaign the future looks bright.
"It was really fun to play with some good people. I'm excited for next year," Serafin said.
Serafin finished at 7-over 79, beating out third-place Barwood by a stroke. Barwood had the better of his play on the front nine, where he was 1-over with two birdies.
Thomas Politano and Harwood's Parker Davey rounded out the top five at 12-over. Davey sank a pair of birdies, on 5 and 11. Thomas Politano's lone birdie came on 2 and he was 1-under through the first five holes.
There was a three-way tie for sixth with Woodstock's Ethan Dean, Hartford's Mathew Tsouknakis and Stowe's Rowan Turner all at 14-over. Peoples Academy's Ty Whyte was ninth at 15-over and Harwood's Will Burks was 10th at 5-over.
Harwood finished third as a team at 70-over with Davey and Burks leading the charge.
O'Donnell had a battle on his hands to earn D-I medalist honors. The BBA standout carded a 3-over on the back of a four-birdie day, but there were three other golfers within two strokes of him.
CVU's Bryce Bortnick finished a stroke off the lead pace at 4-over. Bortnick was even par through 12 after birdieing two straight holes, but struggled down the stretch four bogeys in the last six holes.
Essex teammates Devin Suren and Parker Martisus tied for third at 5-over. Suren had a pair of birdies, while Martisus was under par on one hole.
South Burlington's Teddy Maynard was fifth at 7-over and four golfers tied for sixth at 8-over.
Spaulding's Garret Cameron was one of the four. He was approaching the turn at 1-over, but double bogeys on Holes 8 and 9 set him back. Cameron had a pair of birdies and 10 pars.
Joining Cameron at 6-over was South Burlington's Evan Marchessault, CVU's Jack Bryan and BBA's Angus Bellingham.
The Bulldogs' Noah Rourke rounded out the top 10 at 9-over.
BBA's team win came on the back of the Bulldogs having all of their four-scoring golfers inside the top 12. CVU was four strokes back at 36-over, while South Burlington was third at 41-over.
The top 10 golfers overall from both of the boys and girls state championships advance to the New England Championships on Halloween at Mohegan Sun Golf Club in Connecticut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.