Golf and the Politano family go together just as well as peanut butter and jelly.
Their love for the gams is evident whenever you follow them on the course. They are students of golf, never afraid to tinker their game in order to improve.
That work has paid off in the many successes they’ve had playing the sport and it’s a big reason the family has swept the Rutland Herald Golfer of the Year honors for the 2022 fall season.
Otter Valley sophomore Lucas Politano earns the honor on the boys side, while his older sister OV senior Elena Politano takes it on the girls side.
The last couple months have been a shining example of how impressive the Politano family is.
In August, the eldest sibling Mia Politano, a former Rutland Herald Girls Golf of the Year herself, won the big one, taking home the 2022 Vermont Women’s Amateur golf championship crown.
On the same day, Lucas Politano was competing the 2022 Junior PGA Championships at Cob Hill Golf and Country Club in Illinois. Lucas was getting text updates about how his older sister was doing, while he competed against the best young golfers in the nation.
Earlier in the summer, Lucas and his teammates, among them another Politano, his older brother Thomas, were competing at the storied Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.
In October, Lucas Politano grabbed one of the biggest wins of his young golf career, earning Division II medalist honors at the state championships held at Orleans Country Club. The sophomore shot a 5-over 77, beating Mill River’s Mattie Serafin by two strokes.
You could tell how much this meant to him.
It was made even more special by the fact that he matched what his older sister Mia did. Mia Politano’s first state championship medalist honor also came when she was a sophomore in 2018.
He could also cherish the moment with his brother Thomas who finished in a tie for fourth and his Otter Valley teammates that were crucial in the Otters claiming their second straight D-II boys golf title.
“Lucas is fun to watch. One of the most impressive things about is not necessarily his smooth, consistent swing or his knowledge of the game and how to approach a round, it is his mentality,” said Otters coach Greg Hughes.
“The second he is in golf mode he is focused and does not let emotions overwhelm his ability. I think at his age that has been what has separated him from others the most.”
Golf is arguably Elena Politano’s second sport during the fall. The senior is a standout on the soccer pitch, where she rang up 13 goals this year. Lucas and Thomas also compete in soccer for Otter Valley.
But when Elena does pick up a golf club, there’s plenty of that Politano magic stored in there.
The senior finished sixth individually at D-II states this fall, improving on her junior year effort by one spot.
She arguably could have been a top-five finisher, and in the medalist discussion, if it weren’t for a rough showing on the third hole that sent her down a few spots. Elena responded like any good golfer would and finished strong, capping her round in the best way, birdieing the 18th hole.
“Elena’s skill is somewhat natural at this sport but I think the reason she was successful this year was because she gained confidence in herself and became a leader instead of a follower.,” Hughes said.
“Last year she was concerned about everyone’s expectations of her following in her sister’s steps golf-wise but this year she seemed to let that go and just play.
“Golf to me is a very precisely skilled game but even the most skilled can let their mentality ruin a round. Lucas and Elena were able to just play the game and let a bad shot go.”
All four Politano siblings have a mentality that can be tough to match on the course.
“There is a sense of friendly competition with them that any competitor would be motivated by to get better and that doesn’t seem to be forced with them,” Hughes said.
The temperatures are dropping, so it won’t be long until these Politanos are trading in their golf clubs for basketballs, but everyone knows, they’ll be counting down the days until their back on the course again.
