Elena Politano's penalty kick with 17:13 remaining gave the Otter Valley girls soccer team a 1-0 victory over Mount St. Joseph on Monday at Abatiell Field.
Politano's PK was the difference on the scoreboard but what pleased OV coach Tammi Blanchard was the way her Otters went hard, winning 50-50 balls, and dominating while unloading shots all 80 minutes.
"I have no complaints," Blanchard said to her players after the game.
"I felt like we really wanted it," Politano said.
It also represents a two-game winning streak for the 2-4 Otters after winning just one game in 2021.
"I think this can get the ball rolling for the rest of the season," Politano said.
MSJ coach Lori Patterson also felt the effort was there by her players.
"I think we played hard," Patterson said. "We just have to figure out how to control the middle third of the field against teams that are bigger and more physical than we are."
The physicality of OV players like Emily Peduto, Brookelyn Kimball and Savanna Cook enabled the Otters to take control of that midfield area that Patterson will be trying to shore up.
The Mounties' record fell to 4-3 and it was their second loss where the difference was a penalty kick. They fell to West Rutland on a PK in overtime.
The Otters pressed the attack in the opening minutes and MSJ's stellar back Emma Blodorn broke up one of the most serious threats.
Lauren Costales also made a strong early bid for the Mounties, her shot caroming off the post.
Maya Traska made another nice defensive clear for the Mounties as the Otters kept knocking. Randi Lancour, Bryn Blanchard and Politano either unloaded hard shots that were just high or wide or made deep runs at keeper Cindi Carranza.
The Otters came out after the half with strong offensive intentions but Blodorn headed away one ball near the goal line.
MSJ's Emma Wiegers put a hard shot on goal but goalie Linnea Faulkner was able to handle it.
Then, the Otters ratcheted up the attack and most of the offense the rest of the day was generated by the Blue & White. Politano tattooed the crossbar from 25 yards out, Mallee Richardson made a strong run toward the goal and Kimball's blistering shot from 30 yards away went only inches shy of the far post.
The pressure kept mounting. Richardson and Politano put balls just over the bar and Blanchard shot barely wide.
Then, the foul was whistled on the Mounties in the penalty area with 17:13 remaining.
Politano sized up Carranza and struck the ball well, a line drive to Carranza's left that rippled the net.
"I tried to look like I was going to shoot to one side and then went in a different direction," Politano said of her PK strategy.
While the Mounties were not in the offensive third nearly as much as the Otters, they created scoring chances when they did get there.
Costales and Isabella Anderson, one of the league's most dangerous tandems, worked give-and-goes and combination plays that put Faulkner and her defense under some fire.
The sure-handed Faulkner made the saves she needed to and a couple of times when she was on the ground and out of the play, backs like Sierra Cormany and Laura Allen were there to turn away the pressure.
Costales hung some dangerous looking corner kicks near the goal line that presented the Mounties with some other great chances.
The Mounties travel to Long Trail on Friday to tangle with a team they defeated 3-1 back on Sept. 10.
The Otters have a busy week on Markowski Field. They host Mill River on Wednesday and then Springfield comes to town on Friday.
The Otters are thinking of extending that winning streak — words that were not in their vocabulary in 2021.
