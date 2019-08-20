MARSHFIELD, Mass. — The Castleton University football team has been selected third in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Preseason Coaches poll, announced Tuesday by the league office.
The Spartans received 18 points while SUNY Maritime was tabbed as the preseason favorite by earning 35 points and five first-place votes. Dean College was selected second with 31 points and one first-place vote. Anna Maria and Gallaudet finished in a tie for fourth at 15 points apiece, while Alfred State rounded out the poll with 12 points.
Castleton finished the 2018 season with a 2-8 record overall and a 1-5 mark against conference schools, but returns seven offensive starters and six defensive starters as well as a large chunk of the special teams unit.
Jacob McCarthy appeared in eight games at quarterback last season as a freshman and put up 803 passing yards and three touchdowns. Chris Rice, a first-team All-ECFC selection in 2018, is back to anchor the defensive line after leading the team with 88 tackles last season. His six sacks ranked sixth in the ECFC while his 54 sack yards ranked first. He shattered program records with 22.5 tackles for a loss and tied the single-season record with his six sacks.
Castleton opens its 2019 slate on Saturday, Sept. 7 at home against Plymouth State University at 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate on gameday.
HOLE-IN-ONE
HAMPTON, N.Y. — Jim Bombard, of Lake George, New York, making his first visit to Milestone Golf Club, got a hole in one on No. 8 from the red tees recently.
The ace came from 120 yards with an 8-iron. Witnesses were Richard Parker and Richard Pardy.
SOCCER
Officials sought
Anyone interested in becoming a member of the Vermont Soccer Officials Association and becoming eligible to officiate varsity soccer games is encouraged to attend a training that is being held at White River Unified High School in South Royalton on Saturday at 9 a.m.
The training includes learning the rules of the game, a test and a field practice. Candidates will also receive follow-up support and a mentor. The cost of the program is $75, which includes the cost of the membership in the VSOA for this year, the training and insurance.
Interested men and women should contact Gary Blodgett at gblodg@comcast.net or 802-558-3147.
