PAWTUCKET, R.I. — The Castleton University men’s soccer team was picked fifth in the Little East Conference Preseason Coaches Poll as announced by the conference office Friday morning.
Castleton received 32 votes. Eastern Connecticut is the preseason favorite, having received 59 points and four first-place votes. Western Connecticut, the two-time defending conference champion, is ranked second with 52 points and a pair of first-place votes. Despite having three first-place votes, UMass Boston received 49 total points to rank third. Keene State, last year’s runner-up, was selected fourth with 44 points.
Rhode Island College (31 points), Plymouth State (23 points), UMass Dartmouth (18 points) and Southern Maine (16 points) round out the poll.
The Spartans earned the fifth seed in the 2019 LEC Tournament following a 9-8-1 (3-4-1 LEC) regular season. The season ended with a 1-0 overtime loss at Western Connecticut in the quarterfinal round. Jack Kingdon returns for his senior season after scoring 10 goals and adding five assists in 2018. Colby Gay, Rida Kori, Jacob Godfrey — the 2018 Team MVP — Noah Swainbank and Diatourou Drame each contributed on both ends of the field and will log heavy minutes in 2019.
Castleton opens on Aug. 30 at Clark University. After a three-game road swing to begin the season, the Spartans will play SUNY Canton on Sept. 11 for their home opener.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
CU picked fifth
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — The Castleton University women’s soccer team was selected fifth in the Little East Conference Preseason Coaches Poll.
The Spartans received 35 points to claim the spot in the nine-team league. Western Connecticut is the preseason favorite after claiming 61 points including six first-place votes. The Colonials enter the season looking for their fifth consecutive conference title. Eastern Connecticut was selected second with 56 points and one first-place vote. UMass Boston and Southern Maine each garnered one first-place vote to land the third- and fourth-place spots with 48 and 36 points, respectively.
UMass Dartmouth (30 points), Keene State (25 points), Plymouth State (22 points) and Rhode Island College (11 points) rounded out the poll.
Castleton finished the 2018 campaign at 7-12 (4-4, LEC) after earning the sixth seed in the LEC Tournament and bowing out to UMass Boston in a tight 1-0 decision in the quarterfinal round.
The Spartans return their top-three goal scorers from a year ago in Makenzi Bellando (10 goals), Rylee Nichols (five goals), and Taylor Mann (four goals). The trio accounted for 63% of the scoring in 2018. Bellando earned All-Conference First Team recognition after finishing in a tie for fifth in the LEC in goals and seventh in total points. She notched four game-winning goals and was named the LEC Offensive Player of the Week after scoring the winning tally in back-to-back contests.
Junior goalkeeper Loren Henderson returns after garnering second team All-LEC honors in her first full season in 2018. She started all 19 games for the Spartans and finished the campaign with a 1.97 goals-against-average and a .769 save percentage. She posted three shutouts and led all conference goalkeepers in racking up 123 saves on the season.
Castleton opens Aug. 30 at Plattsburgh. The Spartans’ home opener is against Norwich on Sept. 1 at 1 p.m.
MSJ CROSS COUNTRY
The following athletes are on the Mount St. Joseph cross country team: Michael Blais, Peyton Thurston, Ben Pencak, Grant Thurston, Keith Dishaw and Isabella Cormier.
The names were not available in time for the area preview.
The Mounties are coached by Megan Blais.
