If you look at the photo in the Fair Haven Union High School lobby of the school’s 2002 boys basketball state championship team, you will see a a 6-year-old boy named Logan Porter, son of Fair Haven coach Pete Porter.
The 6-year-old has grown up to be a baseball player in the Kansas City Royals organization. Porter was batting .293 through his 13 games this season with a home run as of Tuesday with the Class AA Northwest Arkansas Naturals in the Texas League.
It has been an improbable journey for Logan who spent most of the first nine years of his life in Poultney.
When Porter was a high school sophomore in Surprise, Arizona, he asked Darryl Kennedy, a friend of the family, if he could pick up some hours working at the Royals’ spring training complex located near his high school.
He was brought aboard to work in the clubhouse of the Royals’ Arizona Rookie League team.
He performed the mundane tasks like following towels and tending to the players’ basic needs.
One thing that was not mundane was his dream. While he watched the young Royals prospects take batting practice and go through drills, it became clear to hm that it was the life he wanted for himself.
He loved the game as a youngster in Poultney but he said he loved basketball even more at that time. The athlete he looked up to the most was Luke Vadnais, who played basketball at Fair Haven for Logan’s father.
“I was more of a basketball guy growing up in Poultney,” Porter said.
When Peter and Heidi Porter moved the family to Arizona when Logan was 9 that changed everything.
“I could play baseball year round in Arizona,” Porter said.
Then the break came in the Royals organization.
“There was an injury and manager Tony Pena Jr. said to Porter, ‘I heard you have played first base before,” Porter said.
He had already been catching in the bullpen in an attempt to keep his dream alive and now the dream became more real.
He hit .320 the rest of that year with some power.
“I have gotten a lot stronger,” Porter said. “I tore my ACL in college (Dixie State) and it ended up being one of the best things that ever happened.
“Taking a year off from baseball, I began taking things seriously with my training and eating habits.
“The coach told me that as you get stronger, the doubles will become home runs and he was right. I love hitting.”
Vadnais has kept in touch with Porter and he reads everything he can find on him.
While Porter looked up to Vadnais, the feeling is mutual.
“He is an awesome, awesome kid,” Vadnais said, the passion in his voice leaving no doubt about the way he feels about Porter.
“At every level, they told him he was not good enough but that they are keeping him because he is such a good guy.
“And each time, they crack the door open, he will kick it in.
“It is crazy how his work ethic has taken him to where he is.”
Poultney High Athletic Director Dave Capman saw that work ethic during the summer when the family was back in Poultney for a short stay and Porter was using the weight room to rehab after the ACL injury.
Kansas City Royals pitching prospect Noah Murdock told Vadnais that Porter was the hardest working teammate he had ever seen.
Murdock had been throwing in Castleton University’s Glenbrook Gym because his fiancee was a CU graduate assistant for the softball team.
It was while Castleton softball coach Eric Ramey was with his team on the spring trip one year that he called Vadnais and asked if he could drive Murdock to the airport in Burlington.
“The whole way up we talked about Logan after I mentioned that I knew him,” Vadnais said.
When Porter was invited to spring training with the major league team, his dream gained more validation.
“I fit right in. I didn’t feel I was overmatched,” he said.
He can see his dream of getting on a major league diamond as he plays for the Naturals this season.
“We have four guys on the Royals’ 40-man roster and three guys who have played for a big league team,” Porter said.
Porter had 14 home runs in just 77 games in 2021 for Quad Cities, a high Class A team in the Midwest League.
But there is one number some might see as being against him — 26. He is at the age where some players set a deadline for getting the call to the parent club.
That is not part of Porter’s mindset.
“I am a competitive person. I want to play until they rip the jersey off me,” he said.
“My wife probably thinks differently.”
