The Castleton University football team is just getting into its spring football season that wraps up on May 3, but there are already some promising signs.
A big concern for coach Tony Volpone was finding a long snapper and Otter Valley graduate Alex Polli, a transfer from Norwich University, has helped to alleviate those concerns.
Polli went to Norwich to play baseball and has switched schools and sports.
“He has been a great surprise from a long snapper standpoint,” Volpone said.
Returning linebacker Kevin McDonough is an outstanding long snapper but he is also an every down player so Polli’s emergence is important.
U-32’s Gary Arleth has also shown promise in the area of long snapping.
“We are working to get the rust off. The kickers are a little rusty because there is not a lot they can during the winter,” Volpone said.
That part of the game is in good hands with the return of Rutland High graduate Noah Crossman.
U-32’s Max Fair has looked much improved punting.
It is only a 58-mile drive from Castleton to Claremont, New Hampshire making Stevens High School a closer recruiting destination for Volpone than many Vermont schools.
He has two Stevens players in his incoming freshman class: Offensive lineman Cameron Oxton and defensive end Lucas Smith.
Smith will be getting acclimated to Castleton early. He will be reporting in late July for the camp leading up to the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl on Aug. 5 to be played at Castleton’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
“Cam was a four-year starter for us. He started as the center his freshman year,” Stevens assistant coach Paul Silva said.
“He was a two-way player in the line. He can play anywhere in the line but is probably better suited for the interior.
“Defensive end is a good spot for Lucas. He does a lot of film study and had a big interception for us against Kearsarge.
“They are both smart players.”
The Spartans’ season opener is on Sept. 2 at home against Plymouth State.
Plymouth State’s 9-2 record last season included a 20-7 victory over Castleton.
One of the positive vibes during the spring football season at Norwich has been the way that the work of Strength & Conditioning Coach Scott Caulfield has translated to the play on the field.
“Last season was the first offseason our players worked with him,” Norwich head coach Mark Murnyack said.
“They really bought into what he was doing and now we are seeing that stuff show up on the field. The players are more explosive and that is going to help us a lot.”
A nice surprise has been the performance of former Mount Mansfield Union quarterback Owen Trudeau.
A junior in the fall, the 6-foot-4 Trudeau was moved to receiver when he got to Northfield.
“We really like what we are seeing from him,” Murnyack said.
The Cadets open the season on Sept. 2 at Husson University and Husson will come to Northfield in 2024.
That will not be the Cadets’ opener, however, in 2024. The Norwich-Castleton game will start the season that year.
One of the incoming freshmen that the Norwich staff is extremely high on is Hartford’s A.J. Aldrich.
Aldrich will be coming into camp as a defensive lineman. He will also be with the Vermont team at Castleton for the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
Another Vermonter who will be a freshman in Northfield is Fair Haven’s Carson Babbie.
“I think he is a good little slot receiver,” Murnyack said.
Norwich has an early graduation so the Cadets will be wrapping up their spring season with a practice on Wednesday.
NOTES: Norwich will have a scrimmage against Plymouth State on Friday, Aug. 25. ... Castleton has a new opponent this year. The Spartans will head to Biddeford, Maine to play against the University of New England on Sept. 30. ... Division II Franklin Pierce has two Vermont high school players in its incoming freshman class: Rutland’s Luke DelBianco as an offensive lineman and Brattleboro’s Tristan Evans as a wide receiver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.