Candidates are not beating down the door to coach the Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball team.
“Very slow” was the description used by Team Manager Todd Hotchkiss about the response to the position since it was advertised.
“Right now we have not had much success,” Hotchkiss said.
He said Post 31 Commander Dan Maniery, Dave Zsido, Ron Fairbanks, himself and others will likely come up with a new game plan for filling the post after the first of the year.
Downstairs in the cafeteria at Mount St. Joseph Academy basketball games, you get more than food and drink. Those manning the concession also dispense plenty of local sports talk.
Not surprisingly, the Post 31 baseball coaching vacancy was one of the topics during MSJ’s 58-52 victory over Brattlleboro on Monday night.
Names flowed like spirits at a New Year’s Eve party: Kevin Bellomo. Glenn Carter, Tony Cirelli, Mike Grabowski and Rick Battles.
Then the talk turned to all the reasons why those candidates might not be interested in being the guy in the dugout.
The hot stove league is simmering in Rutland.
It is an attractive job. Post 31 calls one of the most gorgeous baseball facilities in the state home. Post 31 has had a drought when it comes to state championships but its history is glorious. No other Legion team in Vermont has won more state crowns (15) with Barre Post 10 coming in second with 12.
It is also a time consuming position and right now the uncertainty caused by COVID makes every game and every season a little less alluring.
BIG WINWhen coach Alex Todd’s Trine University men’s hockey team defeated Aurora 6-3 in it last game, it was probably the former Castleton University coach’s biggest win since he took over the new Division III program in Angola, Indiana in 2017.
Aurora had whipped Trine soundly the night before. The game left Aurora with a 10-2 record.
Trine has also earned its way into the elite among D-III hockey teams with a 10-4 record.
“I didn’t think it would take this long,” Todd said.
Long? The program was brand new in 2017. Coaches are impatient which is a good thing.
That might well have been Todd’s biggest win at Trine but certainly he had bigger wins at Castleton. There had to be some during that 2010-11 season when Castleton went 22-4-1 and slapped New England College 5-1 in a postseason game. They also edged Middlebury that year 3-2 on the Panthers’ home ice and won at Norwich as well.
The Castleton men’s team comes back from the break on Jan. 7 at Johnson & Wales in Providence and will be at UMass Boston the next night.
The Castleton women’s hockey team is 5-5-2 and want to waste no time getting above the .500 mark when they return from the break on Jan. 4 against St. Michael’s College at Cairns Arena in South Burlington.
UNCERTAINTYOh for the days when you woke up in the morning and knew which game you would be attending.
Pauses, cancellations and postponements are getting old.
VANISHED VOICES
I miss getting in my car after a game and listening to another local game on the way back to the office.
Local sports on the air has gone the way of the leather helmet in Rutland County.
Catamount Radio and Lakes Region Radio were always so active in broadcasting live high school and Castleton sports.
Those voices belonging to the likes of Greg McCormick, Sue Riggs, Brian Hill, Carleton Laird, Jack Healey, Rick Goeke and so on, coming out of Spartan Arena and basketball courts dotting the County were a great addition to the local sports scene.
Now, they are gone.
