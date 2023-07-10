Those Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball teams that won back-to-back state championships in 1996 and 1997 had plenty of talent.
They also had a couple of other ingredients: They had a keen understanding of the game as well as a passion for it.
“We had kids who understood the game,” said Matt Bloomer, a second baseman on the 1996 team.
“It was all baseball all summer.”
Bloomer was not kidding. That 1996 team played more than 40 games, fashioning a 32-9 record.
“We wanted to play baseball. We had a lot of guys who loved to play baseball. It was never too hot to practice.”
They had a good grasp on the game to the point where they kept mistakes at a minimum.
“I don’t ever remember a game that we lost because we made an error,” said Earl Washburn, coach of the 1996 team.
Washburn resigned after that season and Stan Blicharz took the reins along with Mike Grabowski.
They produced another state title and since then Rutland Post 31 has never won another.
Friday night there was a reunion of those two teams. They met at the Italian Aid Society for a spaghetti and meatballs dinner and the memories flowed.
Bloomer remembered the support that Post 31 provided the team and that it even included meal money for the away games.
“You felt like a big leaguer,” he said.
Camaraderie was another key component of the teams, Washburn said.
“All the kids liked each other. That does not always happen,” he said.
John McGann, Rob Rider, Paul Skovira and David Regimbald played on those Post 31 squads and they got used to a whole lot of winning during that time. Those four were also part of the Proctor High School baseball teams during the era when coach Vic Regimbald’s Phantoms were winning four consecutive state championships.
Many of the players were serious enough about baseball and had the talent to play the game on the collegiate level.
Rider played at Division II Pfeiffer College in North Carolina, pitcher Brian Pinney played at Division I University of Hartford, Drew Blicharz played four years at Bates College and Hunter Berryhill played his baseball at Vassar College.
“My only negative memory from 1997 is that Hunter Berryhill did not make the All-Tournament Team,” Blicharz said. “He should have but we placed so many players on the All-Tournament Team that they picked a kid from Montpelier for his position.”
Players on the 1996 team were Berryhill, Dustin Blanchard, Blicharz, Jake Conway, Bloomer, Chris Cosgrove, Joben Fineberg, John Lees, Joe Maniery, McGann, Dan Merchand, Pinney, Regimbald, Rider, Nate Sabourin and Skovira.
Many of those players also were members of the last Post 31 state title team in 1997. New players that joined the team in 1997 were Garrett Griffin, Travis Johnson, Will Gage, Jason McKeen, Jay Pomykala, Matt Shortle and Jason Allen.
Rutland was in the Northern Division in those years and Bloomer recalled that league being especially tough in 1996, particularly Addison County and South Royalton Post 51 with its star Kyle Rikert and coached by the legendary Jim Ballou.
Post 31 had to fight back through the losers’ bracket that year and defeat South Royalton twice on the final day.
“South Royalton had been our nemesis,” Bloomer said.
Teams tend to run short of pitching at the end of those double elimination tournaments and Post 31 was no exception.
Bloomer’s primary position was second base but Washburn needed him to give the team some good innings as the starter before they turned the ball over to Rider.
“I got through the first three innings with no runs and then they started to figure me out,” Bloomer said.
Rider took the ball and pitched the Rutland club into the best-of-three final played at Middlebury College against Hartford.
That Hartford team included Noah Crane who went on to become the general manager of the Upper Valley Nighthawks of the New England Collegiate Baseball League as well as Ryan McCarthy who became the head football coach at Central Connecticut.
Rutland finished Hartford off in two games and the next season Blicharz and Grabowski piloted Post 31 to the last state championship in Post 31 history.
Post 31 fans are hoping that the day will come soon when a new edition of Post 31 will win a state crown, bringing back more memories of 1996 and 1997.