FAIR HAVEN — No hits, no problem. The White River Junction Post 84 American Legion baseball team didn't need any base knocks in their 3-2 opening day win against Lakes Region at Fair Haven Union High School on Monday.
Post 84 was held without a hit in the win, but were the beneficiary of a handful walks and hit batsman. White River Junction also forced the Lakers into multiple errors, allowing them to push across the runs that they needed.
Lakes Region looked like it might escape with its no-hitter intact and a win, but things didn't go its way in the top of the seventh.
Matt Hayes led off the inning hitting the ball to third for Post 84 and Kyle James ended up making an error on the play. Lakers starting pitcher Ryan Alt gave up one of his four walks, this one to Zach Johnson, and was lifted after getting a groundout on the following batter.
Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese made the call to relieve Alt due to his pitch count and went to Sawyer Ramey. White River Junction tied the game 2-2 on a passed ball and eventually scored the game-winning run on an error at shortstop by Alt, who moved there after his pitching outing was over.
In the bottom half, the Lakers had good fundamental baseball with a pair of sacrifices to get Trey Lee to third base, but couldn't push him home.
The fundamental plays weren't as present in the top half of the inning and that did Lakes Region in, giving the Lakers the rare experience of holding a team hitless yet losing the game.
"Clean baseball wins games," Greenlese said. "It's no different than our Brattleboro game during the spring season. We had no errors and we played good baseball. We're fully capable of it and we'll show it. We knocked a little of the cobwebs off."
Alt struck out five in his opening day start, but did struggle with command at times, hitting three batters and walking four. Throughout the day, the 2021 Poultney High School graduate did a good job of working out of most of the jams he got into.
"That's exactly what I expected out of him," Greenlese said about Alt's hard-working nature on the mound. "Knowing him as an athlete and as a kid, he always wants the ball and he's always out there to be a gamer."
Lakes Region had its share of hits off Post 84 right-hander Matt Hayes. Through four innings, the Lakers had seven hits, getting an RBI double by Ethan Kelley in the first inning and a RBI single by Alt in the third inning.
Alt and first baseman Joe Buxton were the only two players with multiple hits.
Despite the rocky moments, Hayes kept White River Junction in the game and didn't allow a hit in his last three innings of work. Hayes wasn't even originally going to be the opening day starter, but the team had their expected hurler test positive for COVID-19.
"(Matt's) been doing that all season. He transferred over to Hartford and had a phenomenal sophomore season," said second-year Post 84 coach Dylan Spencer. "Matt threw a lot of innings, and even though he's young and a little inexperienced at the Legion level, he's battle-tested and composed."
It was far from the most conventional way for White River Junction to get its first victory, but all that matters to them is the number in the win column went up.
Post 84 did just enough to make that happen.
"(Lakes Region's) pitcher threw fantastic. He pounded the zone," Spencer said. "(Matt) helped us stay in the game long enough. At the beginning of the game, I told the guys three things are going to carry us through this season, throwing strikes, making routine plays and putting the ball in play. That was in full effect today."
Check. Check. And check on those three accounts.
Lakes Region (0-1) is at Manchester Union Underground and White River Junction (1-0) hosts Rutland Post 31 on Thursday.
